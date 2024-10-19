'1000 Babies' series review: Partially gripping psychological thriller with a unique premise

However, the show repeatedly refers to Bibin as a sociopath rather than a psychopath, highlighting a common confusion between these two terms. While both terms refer to individuals with antisocial behaviour, they have distinct characteristics: psychopaths tend to exhibit calculated and manipulative behaviours, while sociopaths are impulsive. A clearer understanding of these definitions could have enriched the narrative.

While the first episode, titled Prequel, is atmospheric, setting the mood with an eerie touch, the second one, Sequel, shifts the narrative to an intense murder investigation. The subsequent episodes chart Bibin’s calculated actions from the past, resulting in a series of deaths. In between, we are also introduced to CI Aji Kurian (Rahman), a no-nonsense cop played with great gravitas by Rahman, who becomes the central figure trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the deaths.

Rahman’s portrayal is compelling throughout the show. As the investigative officer, Aji’s steady determination to uncover the truth anchors the series, aided by the actor’s calm and composed demeanour. Aji’s investigation into the death of a reputed actor, Ancy Sanjeev, reveals a deeper and more complex web of deceit, betrayal, and manipulation.

The series maintains a gripping narrative up until the end of the third episode, effectively pulling viewers into its dark and mysterious world. However, from the fourth episode onwards, some moments feel overly long and unnecessary, with some episodes weighed down by excessive detail.

For instance, the subplot involving drug addiction stretches beyond its utility, dragging down the pacing of certain episodes. Also, some casting choices seem odd, with certain actors not fully embodying the backgrounds or experiences of their characters.

1000 Babies is at its best when it sticks to the investigation and the psychological unravelling of Bibin and his connection to the victims. It meanders badly when its writing, jointly scripted by Najeem and Arouz Irfan, attempts to tackle broader social issues, particularly in episodes dealing with religious bigotry.

These moments feel clumsy and out of place, detracting from the core plot without adding much depth to the narrative. On the technical front, Faiz Siddik’s cinematography beautifully matches the dark mood of the story, especially while capturing the eerie and isolated feel around Sara and Bibin’s remote home inside a forest. Also, the show doesn’t shy away from graphic violence, often showcasing disturbing and gory scenes that can be unsettling for certain viewers. The gore serves to amplify the horror of Bibin and Sara’s actions, but at times it feels excessive.

Overall, 1000 Babies is a partially gripping crime thriller that had the potential to be more rewarding with a streamlined narrative. While the final episode leaves the door open for a second season, the way the latter half of the series loses momentum makes it feel less inviting.

Series: 1000 Babies

Director: Najeem Koya

Cast: Rahman, Neena Gupta, Sanju Sivaram

Streamer: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating : 2.5/5