'1000 Babies' series review: Partially gripping psychological thriller with a unique premise

Disney+ Hotstar’s 1000 Babies, directed by Najeem Koya, attempts to be a chilling psychological thriller that explores the darker side of human nature, psychological trauma, and guilt. Spanning decades, the series tells a story intertwining the fates of various families with one man’s methodical pursuit of justice, driven by personal revelation and a deep-seated obsession with what is ‘deserved’. Packed with unsettling moments and disturbing revelations, 1000 Babies treads complex moral grounds that keep viewers engaged, although not without its flaws.
The series opens in 2010 with Sara Ouseph, a retired head nurse living a reclusive life in a remote area in Kottayam. Played by the remarkable Neena Gupta, Sara is a woman weighed down by her past, living in an isolated house with her son, Bibin Ouseph (Sanju Sivaram). Despite his intellect, Bibin is prevented from pursuing a life worthy of his talents due to Sara’s controlling nature.
Bibin works quietly in a local chemistry lab, resigned to his small life. From the outset, Sara is portrayed as a deeply disturbed individual, suffering from a mix of guilt and delusion, which manifests in eerie ways involving obsessive scribbling on walls and volatile outbursts. When she finally confesses a long-held secret to Bibin, it becomes the catalyst for his dark journey, which the audience follows across several episodes. This revelation not only propels Bibin down his unsettling path but also serves as the unique premise of the series. The impact of Sara’s secret reverberates throughout the narrative. Bibin, whose character is painted in shades of moral ambiguity, is driven to uncover disturbing truths.
What begins as a character drama with a spooky vibe quickly escalates into a murder mystery with psychological underpinnings. The show engagingly delves into Bibin’s psyche, showing how the weight of his past and Sara’s actions shape his sense of identity and justice. Sanju delivers an impressive performance, depicting Bibin’s slow transformation from a quiet, resigned son to a methodical, cold-blooded figure of retribution.
However, the show repeatedly refers to Bibin as a sociopath rather than a psychopath, highlighting a common confusion between these two terms. While both terms refer to individuals with antisocial behaviour, they have distinct characteristics: psychopaths tend to exhibit calculated and manipulative behaviours, while sociopaths are impulsive. A clearer understanding of these definitions could have enriched the narrative.
While the first episode, titled Prequel, is atmospheric, setting the mood with an eerie touch, the second one, Sequel, shifts the narrative to an intense murder investigation. The subsequent episodes chart Bibin’s calculated actions from the past, resulting in a series of deaths. In between, we are also introduced to CI Aji Kurian (Rahman), a no-nonsense cop played with great gravitas by Rahman, who becomes the central figure trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the deaths.
Rahman’s portrayal is compelling throughout the show. As the investigative officer, Aji’s steady determination to uncover the truth anchors the series, aided by the actor’s calm and composed demeanour. Aji’s investigation into the death of a reputed actor, Ancy Sanjeev, reveals a deeper and more complex web of deceit, betrayal, and manipulation.
The series maintains a gripping narrative up until the end of the third episode, effectively pulling viewers into its dark and mysterious world. However, from the fourth episode onwards, some moments feel overly long and unnecessary, with some episodes weighed down by excessive detail.
For instance, the subplot involving drug addiction stretches beyond its utility, dragging down the pacing of certain episodes. Also, some casting choices seem odd, with certain actors not fully embodying the backgrounds or experiences of their characters.
1000 Babies is at its best when it sticks to the investigation and the psychological unravelling of Bibin and his connection to the victims. It meanders badly when its writing, jointly scripted by Najeem and Arouz Irfan, attempts to tackle broader social issues, particularly in episodes dealing with religious bigotry.
These moments feel clumsy and out of place, detracting from the core plot without adding much depth to the narrative. On the technical front, Faiz Siddik’s cinematography beautifully matches the dark mood of the story, especially while capturing the eerie and isolated feel around Sara and Bibin’s remote home inside a forest. Also, the show doesn’t shy away from graphic violence, often showcasing disturbing and gory scenes that can be unsettling for certain viewers. The gore serves to amplify the horror of Bibin and Sara’s actions, but at times it feels excessive.
Overall, 1000 Babies is a partially gripping crime thriller that had the potential to be more rewarding with a streamlined narrative. While the final episode leaves the door open for a second season, the way the latter half of the series loses momentum makes it feel less inviting.
Series: 1000 Babies
Director: Najeem Koya
Cast: Rahman, Neena Gupta, Sanju Sivaram
Streamer: Disney+ Hotstar
Rating : 2.5/5