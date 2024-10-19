'Love Reddy' movie review: Yet another lopsided love story

Narayan meets Divya on one of his daily bus commutes and instantly falls for her. He then does everything in his capacity to impress her and woo her, hoping for some reciprocation. Some moments give him hope; others leave him in despair. A friend dissuades him in his pursuit, while others encourage him to try harder—and Narayan does everything to figure out whether or not Divya reciprocates, except for one.

He never goes and asks her directly. Sure, Narayan is nervous like any other lover, but there is nothing really in his way from proposing to her, yet he doesn’t. Why? Because Love Reddy is the kind of film that entirely hinges on this lack of communication.

Directed by Smaran Reddy, this is yet another addition to the list of films where a woman remains on the fringes of a narrative as a mystery to be decoded instead of a character to be explored and understood. Sure, there is a larger statement to be made about class barrier and patriarchy, but at what cost?

After they strike a friendship, Narayan (Anjan Ramachendra) and Divya (Shravani) share plenty of conversations and warm moments on a regular basis. Yet, we are never sure whether Divya loves Narayan; is it all a figment of his imagination? The filmmaker tailors the film around Narayan for too long to keep us rooting for him. Eventually, we see him under a full arc of confusion, heartbreak and denial, reaching a point where Narayan appears psychotic not just to his family members but to the audience as well, only to be told that we were wrong about him.

The core message of the film also feels unearnest because of all of the regressive humour doled out to us earlier. The film literally begins with a scene where the protagonist walks out on a prospective bride because of her skin colour. In one of the many peripheral bad guy scenes in the film, two lecherous thugs accidentally peck each other, and it’s a moment of homophobic revulsion for them.