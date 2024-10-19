'SIR' Movie Review: This social drama about education needs course correction

Writer-director Bose Venkat’s SIR is a film with the noble intentions of a bona fide social reform drama but it falls short of effectively delivering its message. It poses a provocative question: In a society plagued by corruption and religious extremism, can a teacher truly be a catalyst for positive change? The film tries to answer this question through the story of a father (Saravanan) and son (Vemal) who want to bring quality education to their village.

Social miscreants stand in their way because they believe that once educated, the villagers could pose a threat to their power. After all, education will enlighten one enough to differentiate between a religious zealot and a harmless believer.

However, the film’s heavy-handed exposition often undermines the storytelling, leaving viewers bombarded with information rather than engaged with the narrative. There is plenty of sermonising about the importance of education, a revenge subplot you can see coming from a mile away, along with melodrama.

The characters are one-dimensional, and the excessive background music unnecessarily dials up every emotion, but even these pale in comparison to the film’s other problems.

The major dealbreaker is the contradiction between its message and its narrative. Initially, the film positions a teacher as a figure of immense societal importance, akin to a God. Later, it shows a teacher reverting to violence, directly contradicting the earlier message of reverence. Ultimately, it is up to the makers of the film to convey the story they want to tell, whether or not you agree with it.

Let us assume that the milieu of SIR is such that there are no alternative solutions to its central conflict, such as legal or peaceful means of resistance. But then again, why glorify violence in a way that is counterproductive to the same values it propagates?

There are also problems that affect the peripheral aspects of the story. For instance, Vemal plays a character who comes to his father’s village to take his place as a teacher in the school.

In one of the film’s bizarre contradictions, a female teacher (Chaya Devi) falls in love with him in spite of his voyeuristic approach towards her. Vemal’s natural charisma makes his character initially endearing, but the film’s portrayal of his voyeuristic behaviour as harmless mischief is problematic.