'Aindham Vedham' series review: A plot-heavy blend of spirituality and science fiction

For centuries, the coincidence of religious scripts and predictions by spiritual leaders has played a significant role in mapping planetary movements and understanding the world and its people. Archaeological surveys have often shown the advancement of civilisation at a given time, especially in terms of the ability to master various skills, including the prediction of events from thousands of years down the road. Aindham Vedham on ZEE5, helmed by Naga, immerses its viewers in this realm by creating an ambitious web of stories surrounding the mystery of hidden secrets and their implications on the future of mankind.

Naga, known for creating the iconic 1990s series Marmadesam, is back with two projects this year. While one is the Panchayat remake Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam made to fit Tamil sensibilities, Aindham Vedham blends spirituality and science fiction in a complicated yet slightly mind-bending way that is just enough to leave you tantalisingly poised at the end of the first season.

In the story, we naturally follow Anu Panchamavedhi’s (Dhanshika) reluctant mission to deliver an ancient sacred box to the priest in Ayangarpuram village. Anu goes there but, as fate would have it, she is denied by forces beyond her knowledge from leaving the area until the realisation of this prophecy: Four planets aligning in the same direction after 1000 years will create a miracle like never before when ‘four becomes five’.