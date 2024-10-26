'Do Patti' movie review: Kajol and Kriti labour in this K-serial of a thriller

I remember being traumatised after witnessing Ashutosh Rana’s spine-chilling performance as a serial killer and rapist in Dushman (1998). It featured Kajol in a double role, as twin sisters: the boisterous, bob-cut Sonia and the demure Naina. The film balanced pulp and solid well, a riveting thriller with the horror of rape and abuse at its core. Who can forget the terrifying scene in which Rana’s Gokul Pandit shatters an ice slab on Sonia’s head after violating her and stabbing her with a surgical scissor. The chills.

Probably the only positive outcome of sitting through Do Patti was that it made me revisit the 90s revenge flick. Kajol (just one this time) is stuck with two Kriti Sanons and a volatile Shaheer Sheikh. We also have Tanvi Azmi, in the role of the guardian of twin Kritis (In Dushman she played Sonia and Naina’s mother). After Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in August, Do Patti is a quick, second serving from the pen of desi Gillian Flynn Kanika Dhillon, who, along with Kriti, turns producer with this one.

The plot is a classic Kanika potboiler, which is developing an aesthetic of its own (you can inevitably spot a bridge and a water body). In the fictional hilltown of Devipur, Saumya and Shailee (both played by Kriti) are identical siblings, predictably at odds with each other. The former is the salwar kameez wearing goody two-shoes while the latter is the “evil” one with a penchant for smoking and giving the finger.

They fall for the same guy, the bad boy Dhruv Sood (Shaheer in a competent film debut) whose love language is paragliding. After dallying with Shailee, he finally decides to settle for the “homely” Saumya. But Dhruv has daddy issues, and no later Saumya is dabbing her bruises. Parallelly, Kajol plays the headstrong cop Vidya Jyothi who soon gets embroiled in their affairs. After a paragliding accident, Dhruv is accused of attempt to murder by the otherwise subservient Saumya. Did he do it, did he not?