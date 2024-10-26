'Narudi Brathuku Natana' movie review: A breezy, slice-of-life tale

Many a time, we remain so focused and rigid about our destination that we forget to truly experience and savour the journey through it all. In Narudi Brathuku Natana, our protagonist Satya (Shiva Ramchandravarapu) has a somewhat similar conundrum. Ever since the age of 10, he has been aware and in desperately pursuit of his dream of becoming an actor, without necessarily possessing the skill-set for it. Even when he embarks on a solo trip, it is purely with the blind desire to learn something he believes is required for the dream. But what if your learnings lead you to a whole new direction altogether?

Directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi, Narudi Brathuku Natana begins with a variation of the classic ‘art comes only from pain’ theory. How far will the film prod along on that turf, you wonder. Fortunately, after a point, Satya doesn’t overtly ponder about his desire to become an actor or the emotional depth supposedly required to fuel it. He is not particularly obsessed with the idea of hoarding sensitivity anymore either; instead, he unwittingly focuses on the experiences that come by.

Even though Satya remains stationed in that sleepy little town for a large part of the film, the storytelling itself feels akin to that of a road movie where our two primary characters together share many moments in life that teach them many things big and small. There is a breezy vibe to the way narrative calmly progresses, self-assured in its laidback energy — it has no conflict to resolve, no endpoint to reach. Sometimes, all you need is two people going about their lives and subconsciously unlocking their baggage instead of dealing overtly with it. It’s the atmosphere that director Rishikeshwar Yogi creates here is his biggest accomplishment —a flowing narrative capturing the ordinary events of life, a narrative where a whimsically recurring motif of an on-the-run thief fits in perfectly. There is also a subplot about surrogacy, which remains surprisingly devoid of any sermonising, instead only focusing on the fragility of emotion around it.

I did find myself wanting to know more about life of Satya before we partake in his journey — What was he like for nearly 29 years of his life before he realises he is missing a major ingredient to master his artform? Also, there are a few moments where the film seems to take itself too seriously, like the visual motif of a bird’s nest that rests on a tree outside Lekha’s house, or the comparison in the climax between human beings and a free bird, a sequence where the director also cannot resist delivering a larger message about the human nature. But for the rest of it, Narudi Brathuku Natana flows free like a river, unencumbered by any shackles of rigid narrative structure.