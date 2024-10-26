'Pottel' movie review: Powerful ideas, disorienting narration

Sahit Mothkhuri and his team craft an emotionally potent narrative set in a remote village in Telangana. From the intricate costumes to the meticulous production design and picturesque locations, the film excels technically, standing tall among recent rural dramas. However, the fatal flaw lies in the screenplay. This is exactly the kind of film that highlights the distinction between a story and a screenplay. A great story narrated in a complicated series of events will always leave little to no impact. The screenplay prematurely leaps into revolutionary themes, rushing towards powerful ideas without giving them the breathing room they deserve. The film wants to be like a great revolutionary poem but doesn’t move naturally to that goal. Instead, it settles for a clumsy weave of good ideas with a patchy pace.

Pottel unfolds in a remote area of Telangana, where literacy is forbidden under the oppressive rule of the Patels (Zamindars). The marginalised lower castes are entirely dependent on the privileged elite for essentials—be it food, water, education, or any chance of progress. Amidst the harsh realities of unexplained deaths and mysterious illnesses plaguing the village, people seek refuge in faith, turning to the sacred Balamma Thalli, the region’s guardian deity. They cling to the belief that sacrificing the revered Pottel (sheep) during the auspicious Pooja will appease the goddess, delivering them from their suffering.

At the heart of the story is Gangadhari (Yuva Chandra), an ostracised shepherd who takes a stand against the Patel’s tyranny. With an eagle-eyed conviction to provide education for his daughter, he embarks on an inspiring journey. His revolt creates a ripple effect, pushing the villagers towards rational awakening and collective consciousness.

There are stories that you hear are made for cinema, and you know that an audio-visual presentation of these will do wonders. Pottel is one such tale of courage, folklore, and a tender heart at the core to tie everything up. The film shines in several aspects: evocative dialogues, captivating performances, and an earthy musical score that deeply resonates. While Ajay’s Sigam (Deity possession) scenes suffer from mismatched dubbing, the rest of the performances feel nothing short of enchanting.