'Yalakunni' movie review: An entertaining and nostalgic exploration of village life with social commentary

From the moment we catch a glimpse of Komal Kumar in the iconic villain Vajramuni avatar, he strikes a chord, shining a light on the duality of his character. Komal, known for his comedic flair, always aims to entertain and infuse humour into his films, even as a lead. In Yalakunni, he is joined by an ensemble of comedic actors and veterans, promising a blend of laughter and drama. But does this combination succeed in creating an engaging entertainer? Let’s find out.

Set in the fictional village of Dharani Mandala, Yalakunni is brought to life by director Pradeep NR, who cleverly titles the film after Vajramuni’s signature phrase. The character names are equally interesting; Komal plays Satya Harishchandra, affectionately called Punyakoti by the villagers. He is determined to take charge of every event in the village, but for a reason. Alongside him are his loyal friends, Gadava (Yathiraj) and Mudde (Mahantesh Hiremath).

The backstory of Sannaki (Manasi Sudhir) adds depth; once betrothed at just eight, she now serves as a dedicated midwife. There is also Matangi (Suman Nagarkar), who is visually impaired and plays a crucial role in maintaining village life. Additionally, there is Maraka (Mayur Patel), who always has something to say about Satya’s decisions and stands opposite him. Then there’s Banana Jayaram (Dattatreya), a veteran who is an MLA, and Sugand Raja (Mitra), who is determined to become an MLA. Interestingly, most of the characters come with their own backstories.

The plot thickens when the village idol from an ancient temple goes missing, leading to chaos. While the police come into the picture, the villagers enlist a godman (Raju Talikote), who predicts the idol’s return at midnight. In an unexpected twist, the idol is restored, sparking celebrations. Amidst all this, joyful moments allow Satya to develop romantic feelings for the village veterinarian, Akshara (Nisarga Appanna). However, as life in the village improves, Satya is haunted by nightmares that hint at danger for his loved ones.