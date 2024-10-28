'Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari' movie review: A thrilling journey through judgement, vulnerability

Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari opens in the foreboding confines of a hospital, where we meet a distressed woman, shackled and screaming, setting the tone for an ominous tale. It soon ventures into a psychiatric ward, where we encounter unsettling imagery that blurs the line between sanity and chaos. A mysterious man transfers a woman from the hospital, adding to the growing sense of unease. A murder from three months prior still haunts the air, but the authorities remain unaware of the lurking killer, heightening the tension in the community.

In the next scene, we are introduced to Neethu (Vijayshree Kalburgi), a college student grappling with her mother's disapproval—a familiar yet significant portrayal of societal pressures on young girls. The plot takes a surreal turn as census takers visit households, specifically eyeing college-going girls, hinting at a dangerous undercurrent.

Though Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari is billed as a suspense thriller, at its core is a much deeper narrative about the societal gaze on women, revealing its complexity and judgemental nature. In many communities, assumptions and suspicions can lead to harmful stereotypes and divisions, particularly among women. This judgement creates a toxic environment where vulnerability is exploited, highlighting the perilous dynamics that can arise among women in a judgemental society.