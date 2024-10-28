'Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari' movie review: A thrilling journey through judgement, vulnerability

Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari opens in the foreboding confines of a hospital, where we meet a distressed woman, shackled and screaming, setting the tone for an ominous tale. It soon ventures into a psychiatric ward, where we encounter unsettling imagery that blurs the line between sanity and chaos. A mysterious man transfers a woman from the hospital, adding to the growing sense of unease. A murder from three months prior still haunts the air, but the authorities remain unaware of the lurking killer, heightening the tension in the community.
In the next scene, we are introduced to Neethu (Vijayshree Kalburgi), a college student grappling with her mother's disapproval—a familiar yet significant portrayal of societal pressures on young girls. The plot takes a surreal turn as census takers visit households, specifically eyeing college-going girls, hinting at a dangerous undercurrent.
Though Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari is billed as a suspense thriller, at its core is a much deeper narrative about the societal gaze on women, revealing its complexity and judgemental nature. In many communities, assumptions and suspicions can lead to harmful stereotypes and divisions, particularly among women. This judgement creates a toxic environment where vulnerability is exploited, highlighting the perilous dynamics that can arise among women in a judgemental society.
Director Kiren S Suryaa draws from real-life incidents to take viewers on a road trip where layers of vulnerability, strength, and danger intertwine, all within a story that feels both chilling and intimate. Soon, we meet Amar (Abhimanyu Kashinath), who, with his vintage car and windswept beard, embarks on a journey through serpentine roads accompanied by an English tune—foreshadowing both freedom and ominous encounters.
Amar picks up four strangers along the way: a house painter Sampath Louis (Shobhan), a photographer who is also a pimp Seere Mohana (Pradeep Kumar HY), a college student (Neethu), and a doctor. Everyone's destination is Virajpet, and one of them may very well be the killer, threatening to bring a chilling twist to this seemingly innocuous road trip. Meanwhile, Neethu's father (Bala Rajawadi), a former police officer, searches for her, prompting Neethu to seek help from the police.
Throughout his journey, Amar shares his love with the strangers for a reason. The film’s story weaves between Amar—a fine artist—and his bond with Akshara, a woman seeking solace from her past and grappling with insecurities. Their relationship is poignant, highlighting themes of trust, acceptance, and societal expectations. However, this bond is short-lived as Amar must prioritise his professional desires and is forced to stay away from Akshara for a month.
The second half of Amar's love story intensifies, unmasking the killer and his heinous motives. As Amar explains his love story to the other passengers, a brutal predator remains on the loose. Virajpet, a scenic town, becomes a battleground where one must tread carefully. The subplot sheds light on the dangers lurking within society, subtly juxtaposed with Amar’s art and quest during his drive.
Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari takes viewers through a maze of emotional struggles, societal scrutiny, and introspection, especially for women. Amar's unconventional art and quiet demeanour carry a sense of sensitivity beneath the surface. His journey with Akshara connects deeply as he reclaims his sense of purpose. The film questions societal expectations, virginity, and the weight of human connection, adding layers of depth to the characters’ journeys.
The cinematography and music play significant roles, with one haunting song, 'Kannu Noduthe', sung by Sudeep, enhancing the film's emotional undercurrents and deep meaning. Kiren S Suryaa's artistic direction, featuring scenes of thorns and symbols of pain and healing, merges seamlessly with the narrative’s darker themes, though it can be complex to understand.
Abhimanyu Kashinath’s portrayal of Amar is deeply nuanced, embodying a quiet strength. His performance resonates as a poetic exploration of resilience and vulnerability. Amar’s subtlety and his bond with Akshara provide glimpses into the resilience of the human spirit, even amidst despair. Spoorthi Udimane, in her debut, delivers a bold yet sensitive performance, capturing shades of fear, love, and emotion effectively. Other actors, including Raja Balawadi, also give commendable performances.
While the film's suspenseful elements could be more unpredictable, its strength lies in its portrayal of artistic passion, societal critique, and the haunting exploration of danger lurking in seemingly safe spaces. It conveys how a woman is still judged by her words and behaviour, her company, and her very existence. The film captures the push and pull between light and darkness, beauty and madness, ultimately offering a poignant journey.
In Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, the destination may be expected. Still, the path to get there remains intriguing and thought-provoking, leaving a lingering sense of reflection on how judgemental society can be towards women and how men transform them into prey in a world rife with assumptions and suspicion. A film can be viewed from different perspectives by women and men, each bringing unique experiences and societal contexts to their interpretations.
Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari
Director: Kiren S Suryaa
Cast: Abhimanyu Kashinath, Spoorthi Udimane, Raja Balawadi, Vijayshree Kalburgi, (Shobhan, Pradeep Kumar HY(3 / 5)
Rating : 3/5