'Taekwondo Girl' movie review: A tale of grit and determination for young minds

As the title suggests, Taekwondo Girl is a sports drama that traces the journey of Ruthu, a young girl from an impoverished background who discovers strength and self-worth through Taekwondo. Directed by Ravindra Vemshi, the film is a poignant exploration of the transformative power of sports, as it seamlessly blends inspiring athleticism with heartfelt storytelling.

Ruthu (Ruthu Sparsha) and her family leave their rural village, where access to government schools is limited, and move to the city. Despite facing many difficulties, Ruthu's mother, with the help of compassionate individuals, is able to enroll Ruthu in a renowned private school under the RTE Act. This opportunity for education offers a glimmer of hope in their otherwise grim reality.

Unfortunately, Ruthu's new life in the city is filled with challenges. At school, she is ostracised and treated with disdain by both the administration and her classmates, who see her as nothing more than a beneficiary of the RTE Act and an outsider. To make matters worse, Ruthu faces daily harassment from other children on her way to and from school and emotional abuse from her alcoholic father at home. Her mother, burdened by their difficult situation, finds it hard to provide support.