'Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali' movie review: Echoes of love and loss

In the tender spaces where dew drops kiss the morning grass and the sunshine bathes the Earth in a golden glow, a tale of love is reborn. Chandrajith Belliappa’s evocative blog, “Dew Drops, Sunshine, and a Blade of Grass,” cast a spell on producer Rakshit Shetty, rekindling in him a dormant passion.

The words wove themselves into his consciousness, planting the seeds that blossomed into Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali on a grand canvas. This film, however, is not merely a narrative; it’s an experience—a visceral journey through love, doubt, and the complexity of human relationships. All of this is told through 10 chapters from the perspective of the protagonist, Siddharth Ashok.

The film begins with a traditional family wedding, introducing us to Sid (Vihan), a young businessman caught in the throes of indecision. He grapples with the dilemma of whether or not to marry Radha (Mayuri Nataraja), a woman ten years younger than him. The story explores the delicate balance between care and love, questioning whether it’s fair to marry if one person cannot fall in love with another.

Radha, on the other hand, is a woman of quiet strength. Her dreams of a life with Sid are portrayed beautifully in the song ‘Radhe’, a melody that captures her inner world. Despite the age gap, Radha’s decision to marry Sid is not one of compromise but of hope—hope that love might grow where none existed before.

The film’s visual storytelling is as moving as its narrative. The flickering of a photograph, the symbolism of a ring, and the subtle expressions on the actors’ faces all contribute to the depth of the story. The tension builds as Sid’s true feelings begin to surface—feelings he struggles to articulate. Radha, however, misinterprets his actions, seeing them as playful rather than significant, which only adds to the complexity of their relationship.

Through flashbacks, the film reveals the roots of Sid’s hesitation. A Polaroid camera, used by a small child at the wedding, hints at a past that still haunts Sid. He is reminded of not just his mother, who once used a Polaroid camera to capture moments of his life, but also his former love, whose only photograph—a picture of a red postbox—becomes a symbol of memory and regret. Sid’s internal conflict is palpable as he considers calling off the wedding, not out of cold feet but rather of a deep sense of honesty—one that might be mistaken for cruelty.