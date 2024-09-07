'35' movie review: A heartfelt love letter to childhood curiosity

Debutant director Nanda Kishore Emani is a master craftsman at noticing minor nuances of life. The team behind 35 has undoubtedly produced a winner, and this film is more than just weekend entertainment. In an age where films compete to display the most spectacular feats conceivable, here comes a film that takes a gentle, mindful walk through a spiritual garden, seeking to capture even the smallest nuances. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a film about childhood that feels poetic yet straightforward.

In Tirupati, the idyllic life of Prasad (Vishwadev Rachakonda) and Saraswati (Nivetha Thomas) with their young children becomes tough when their eleven-year-old son, Arun (Arundev Pothula), finds mathematics to be an impossible mystery. The story follows Saraswati, a mother who dropped out of school, as she guides her son through the subject while keeping his curious spirit alive.

It’s not graceful to sum this film up in a single phrase since its beauty lies in the details. The textures in the grading, the velvety edit, and the grounded performances blend together like sweet nectar. This film is not about a high-stakes conflict or a dramatic adventure, rather, it depicts a way of life in a small town family. We seldom see the small town regions of Telangana and Andhra in cinema. Through the lens of cinematographer Niketh Bommi, Tirupati looks like a blissful place. Furthermore, with the enchanting work of musician Vivek Sagar, the narrative almost grants you a spiritual escape.

Many threads in the film flow beautifully, such as the husband-wife relationship, the rivalry with the mathematics teacher (played by a beloved Priyadarshi), peer camaraderie, and childhood restlessness. The gentle romance between Prasad and Saraswati is a beautiful page out of many scriptures. Prasad, played by Vishwadev Rachakonda, reveals the earnest depth that many fathers hold. As the filmmaker has remarked in several interviews, the marriage is depicted in metaphorical parallels with Sita and Ram or Shiva and Parvathi. There is no villain in this story. Neither the father nor the maths professor is a harsh disciplinarian. And the best part is that the film never tries to preach a message about how toxic the education system is or how dictatorial teachers are; it’s a purely humane narrative.