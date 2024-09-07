'Call Me Bae' web series review: Ananya Panday’s debut is all over the place

Created by Ishita Moitra, Call Me Bae is Prime Video’s latest offering of ‘women telling women stories’ after Nitya Mehra’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, Debbie Rao’s Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmajee Ki Beti, all of which were released on the platform earlier this year. All of these stories explore the experience of being a woman in India as they try to unearth patriarchy and smash it away with cinematic liberty.

There’s a strong intent and effort to understand the everyday struggles of women through protagonists who come to realise their worth by going on unexpected journeys. Yet, what all of them lack is the means to weave unforgettable scenes that really dismantle fictional layering and speak to you in a deeper sense.

Each of these characters, be it Asmara (Anushka Sen) in Dil Dosti… or Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta) in Sharmaajee Ki Beti, feel more like a subject who has been burdened with a host of ideas. So much so that their presence feels less organic and more orchestrated to serve what the story wants to say. Ananya Panday’s Bella Chowdhury, aka Bae, is no different.

She is introduced as someone who is born with a ‘golden spoon’ in a rich family, where her elder brother is given more attention as he will be the ‘true heir’. Bae’s life has been guided largely by the insecurities of her mother, Gayatri (Mini Mathur), who pushes her to fall in love with Agastya (Vihaan Samat) and get married eventually, without caring much about her own dreams.