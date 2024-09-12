'Ronny' Movie Review: Kiran Raj’s dual portrayal elevates Ronny, despite a familiar plot

Ronny ambitiously attempts to blend the glitzy sheen of gangster dramas with a raw, human quest for redemption. The film opens with a familiar mantra—"Violence, Violence, Violence"—but later introduces its twist to the popular line from the KGF franchise.

The story begins with Kaali (Ravi Shankar), a gangster who has dominated the criminal underworld for a decade, demanding that a film be made based on his life. He envisions his story as a grand action film and recruits a director (Sujay Shastry) to bring this vision on screen. Kaali recounts his troubled past—his disdain for his mother’s desire for a normal life and his obsession with ruling the gangster world—in a way that explains his background.

The film then introduces Ronny (Kiran Raj) with the cliched yet effective combination of a beer bottle and a cigarette. Kiran Raj’s transition from serials to the silver screen is notable; his physical presence and delivery add a raw energy to Ronny that suggests transformation. The film’s true character exploration emerges through Ronny’s two closest friends, who unravel his duality and provide a back-and-forth narrative between his gangster persona and his past as Raghava.

An aspiring actor with dreams of stardom, Raghava meets Anjali (Radhya) at the acting school, but their budding romance is quickly overshadowed by Gowli (Yash Shetty), a rival with an interest in Anjali. This love triangle attempts to ground the film’s larger-than-life action in a more relatable personal conflict. While the love and rivalry are dramatic, they feel almost secondary to the film’s main thrust—Ronny's evolution and the cyclical nature of his destiny.