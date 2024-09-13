Tovino Thomas and Jithin Laal sparkle in a fascinating fantasy adventure

Fantasy adventures have always been rare in Malayalam cinema, save for some stunning exceptions like My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), Guru (1997), and Anandabhadram (2005). Is it because of the lack of funds or just imagination? We never know. However, what we know is that it takes immense creativity and skill to create a fantastical world while also forging an emotional connection with the audience. With his directorial debut Ajayante Randaam Moshanam (ARM), Jithin Laal succeeds in both these endeavours competently. The final result is an immersive big-screen experience bolstered by an adequate mix of emotions and splendour.
The story of ARM, true to its nature, kicks off as a muthassi kadha with an old woman narrating the tale of Kunjikelu, a brave warrior and social reformer from the 1900s. Impressed by Kunjikelu’s valour, the king from that era gifts him a prized possession, which the whole film revolves around. This invaluable treasure is the connecting thread between Kunjikelu, a notorious thief from the ‘50s named Maniyan, and his grandson Ajayan.
Sujith Nambiar’s non-linear screenplay takes time to settle down, with the first half devoted to gradual worldbuilding and neat character development. The former is a crucial part of such fantasy-driven films and Jithin seems to be aware of this assignment. He succeeds in presenting Chiyothikavu, the fictional village where the action occurs, as a land of myths and mysteries. It’s a world of fascinating terrains like this tortoise-shaped island called Aamathuruthu and a wild, uninhabited cave named Narimalam, located underneath a giant waterfall.
Since it is a period setting, cinematographer Jomon T John gets tremendous scope to play around with lights and their minimal sources. His work, combined with a competent VFX team, lends the film a grandeur akin to some extravagant productions. This is one film where each penny spent on production is there to be seen on the screen.
In the second half, during a thrilling heist sequence, we can see Jithin’s rich and vivid imagination really coming to the fore. All the departments, including cinematography, VFX, production design, sound, and editing, deserve special mention as such spectacle-heavy sequences are rarely executed well in Malayalam.
While the film is focused on creating a visual spectacle, it also has a pretty strong emotional core. Ajayan, the film’s protagonist, is burdened with both internal and external conflicts. He constantly tries to run away from the label of being from Maniyan’s lineage, and his oppressed caste identity also makes him a victim of relentless harassment from the locals.
His only solace in the village is his childhood sweetheart Lekshmi (a graceful Krithi Shetty), who, of course, is from the dominant-caste bad guy’s family. But thankfully, the romantic track here is not just for the sake of it. Ajayan has two objectives in this story—to save his family’s honour and unite with Lekshmi. How he tries to achieve the former is what makes ARM an engrossing watch.
It is not always that an actor gets to play a triple role and Tovino Thomas makes the most of it. He wonderfully employs his voice modulation and body language to differentiate the three characters. While Kunjikelu is a warrior with a stiff physique, Ajayan is the exact opposite as the weight of his dismal life experiences pulls him down constantly.
Maniyan is the definitive show-stealer as most of the best moments are reserved for him. Tovino embodies Maniyan’s beastly side ferociously well. Though all three characters are Kalaripayattu experts, you can see that Maniyan’s techniques are swifter and brutal. Even then, the action is not too violent or on the face. It is just about right.
Tovino convincingly makes Maniyan stand apart, not just from the other two characters, but from everything he has done so far in his career. Surabhi Lakshmi as Maniyan’s wife, is highly impressive as she lets her expressive eyes do the talking. The passionate chemistry between them is also beautifully performed and shot.
Though Ajayan’s conflicts are mostly internal, the lack of a strong antagonist is evident in the film. Harish Uthaman, despite an earnest performance, is let down by an underwritten character. His two accomplices from Mumbai also come across as funny; not sure if it was intentional. Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese are the other actors in the ensemble who leave an impression.
A film like ARM relies heavily on technical competence and they don’t disappoint. Apart from seasoned technicians like cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed, it is music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas who impresses the most. Strangely enough, the romantic track ‘Kiliye’ is strikingly similar to his own Tamil song ‘Othaiyadi Pathayila’ from Kanaa (2018), but Dhibu brings his A-game with his other impactful songs and the terrific background score.
The score is a mix of allure, excitement, and thumping energy, putting us right amid Chiyothikavu’s fantastical world. If a film manages to transport us to a new world, even if it’s for two hours, isn’t that a success? It is precisely why ARM is that much-needed breath of fresh air from Malayalam’s overpopulated realistic dramas and generic thrillers.
Film: Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Director: Jithin Laal
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Jagadish, Harish Uthaman
Rating : 3.5/5