Tovino Thomas and Jithin Laal sparkle in a fascinating fantasy adventure

Since it is a period setting, cinematographer Jomon T John gets tremendous scope to play around with lights and their minimal sources. His work, combined with a competent VFX team, lends the film a grandeur akin to some extravagant productions. This is one film where each penny spent on production is there to be seen on the screen.

In the second half, during a thrilling heist sequence, we can see Jithin’s rich and vivid imagination really coming to the fore. All the departments, including cinematography, VFX, production design, sound, and editing, deserve special mention as such spectacle-heavy sequences are rarely executed well in Malayalam.

While the film is focused on creating a visual spectacle, it also has a pretty strong emotional core. Ajayan, the film’s protagonist, is burdened with both internal and external conflicts. He constantly tries to run away from the label of being from Maniyan’s lineage, and his oppressed caste identity also makes him a victim of relentless harassment from the locals.

His only solace in the village is his childhood sweetheart Lekshmi (a graceful Krithi Shetty), who, of course, is from the dominant-caste bad guy’s family. But thankfully, the romantic track here is not just for the sake of it. Ajayan has two objectives in this story—to save his family’s honour and unite with Lekshmi. How he tries to achieve the former is what makes ARM an engrossing watch.

It is not always that an actor gets to play a triple role and Tovino Thomas makes the most of it. He wonderfully employs his voice modulation and body language to differentiate the three characters. While Kunjikelu is a warrior with a stiff physique, Ajayan is the exact opposite as the weight of his dismal life experiences pulls him down constantly.

Maniyan is the definitive show-stealer as most of the best moments are reserved for him. Tovino embodies Maniyan’s beastly side ferociously well. Though all three characters are Kalaripayattu experts, you can see that Maniyan’s techniques are swifter and brutal. Even then, the action is not too violent or on the face. It is just about right.

Tovino convincingly makes Maniyan stand apart, not just from the other two characters, but from everything he has done so far in his career. Surabhi Lakshmi as Maniyan’s wife, is highly impressive as she lets her expressive eyes do the talking. The passionate chemistry between them is also beautifully performed and shot.

Though Ajayan’s conflicts are mostly internal, the lack of a strong antagonist is evident in the film. Harish Uthaman, despite an earnest performance, is let down by an underwritten character. His two accomplices from Mumbai also come across as funny; not sure if it was intentional. Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese are the other actors in the ensemble who leave an impression.

A film like ARM relies heavily on technical competence and they don’t disappoint. Apart from seasoned technicians like cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed, it is music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas who impresses the most. Strangely enough, the romantic track ‘Kiliye’ is strikingly similar to his own Tamil song ‘Othaiyadi Pathayila’ from Kanaa (2018), but Dhibu brings his A-game with his other impactful songs and the terrific background score.

The score is a mix of allure, excitement, and thumping energy, putting us right amid Chiyothikavu’s fantastical world. If a film manages to transport us to a new world, even if it’s for two hours, isn’t that a success? It is precisely why ARM is that much-needed breath of fresh air from Malayalam’s overpopulated realistic dramas and generic thrillers.

Film: Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Director: Jithin Laal

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Jagadish, Harish Uthaman

Rating : 3.5/5