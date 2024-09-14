'Kondal' movie review: Antony’s rage fails to evoke any high this time

Kondal gets interesting when we are introduced to hitherto unseen life in a fishing boat, from how the men carry out their everyday activities to the different techniques employed to catch fish. The boat’s inhabitants have different priorities and naturally, their interpersonal dynamics keep changing.

This is a solid base for multiple interesting equations, but the writing fails to get deep. Even when most characters are given some sort of an identity, it is strange how some of them are kept in the dark when a major conflict is brewing between Manuel and the villain gang. It is such questionable writing choices that drag this film forward without any high points.

Kondal had all the potential to be a riveting action film, but despite having 4-5 extended fight sequences, none of them register properly. The writing is ambitious enough to envision a tempest sequence and a giant shark hunt, but the execution is far from perfect. Sam CS gets the one signature score right and employs different variations of it to turn the ‘dull highs’ rousing, but other than that, the music is too jarring.

On the performance side, Antony, yet again, has toiled hard for the fights. But except for an emotional monologue, there aren’t enough moments to test his acting potential. Shabeer Kallarakkal, as the prime antagonist, also tries his best to inject life into a one-note villain role, but there just isn’t enough meat in the writing.

While most other characters are similarly one-dimensional, Sarath Saba gets an interesting grey-shaded role, which he plays effectively. Raj B Shetty also appears in an extended cameo, reminiscent of numerous do-gooder roles from the past. It’s still an interesting casting choice as the Kannada actor is also known for his raw energy. If only the writers had shown more interest in fleshing out the character better.

Kondal is produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the same banner that backed RDX. The biggest takeaway from RDX should have been how a film can be enhanced with its treatment, even if the writing is basic. It was the superbly staged action set pieces that did wonders for RDX, but despite having the same potential, Kondal fails to elicit any high whatsoever. Eventually. what should have been a raging storm instead settles as a soft breeze.

Film: Kondal

Director: Ajit Mampally

Cast: Antony Varghese, Raj B Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nandu

Rating : 2/5