'Berlin' movie review: Aparshakti Khurana brings restraint to this striking espionage thriller

Midway through Atul Sabharwal’s Berlin, there is a poignant exchange between sign-language interpreter Pushkin Verma (Aparshakti Khurana) and intelligence officer Jagdish Sondhi (Rahul Bose) about the nature of ‘truth’. While interrogating the deaf-and-mute suspect Ashok Kumar (Ishwak Singh) for his involvement in an alleged crime, Pushkin seems to guide him using inconspicuous signs.

When confronted later by Jagdish, Pushkin firmly echoes the principles of truth which propels Jagdish to give his definition of the term. “Truth is merely that which gets recorded, typed, gets approved by an officer and finally gets archived,” he says agitatedly. Pushkin, on the other hand, is vary of such manipulation.

The film centers its plot on these two conflicting ideas to make far-reaching connections on the internal workings of intelligence agencies, their efforts to manufacture the truth and how these systems can inherently become authoritarian. It does all of this through a tightly woven, espionage thriller-like narrative that unfolds more like a sublime novel than an impulsive film.

This can be seen in the unhurried way in which it chooses to tell a complex story, structuring it with careful precision. It is set in Delhi in 1993, with characters riding vintage cars, wearing dramatic overcoats and slipping into the dark shadows of Lodhi Gardens. It begins with an eerie prologue-like sequence introducing Ashok with a certain vagueness as his ears are being checked by the doctor to corroborate on the authenticity of the claim that he is really hearing and speech impaired.