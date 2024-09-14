'Bench Life' web series review: A breezy comedy-drama about redemption and reconciliation

When we think of corporate life, we think of the hectic work, the never-ending conference calls outside working hours, and the stress amidst the fancy lifestyle. However, Bench Life, the new Telugu web series directed by Manasa Sharma, taps into a specific element of the corporate set-up — the bench life, where an employee gets paid well but is delegated smaller responsibilities than others. Such a work profile understandably comes with its share of perks as well as downsides.

Writer duo Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala manage to establish this universe in a clean fashion, even though the nuances of this world might be familiar to the audience. Bench Life has a unique premise, but familiar characters, conflicts and resolutions — there is nothing too complicated or intricate here. At its core, it remains a simple story, charting the redemption of its principal characters with an easygoing narrative and oodles of humour.

The show primarily chronicles the lives of its three protagonists - Balu (Vaibhav Reddy), Ravi (Charan Peri), and Meenakshi (Ritika Singh). They differ in their professional ambitions but are united in their desire for a place on the Bench Team. While their professional (and often personal, too) etiquette remains questionable at best, director Manasa Sharma does a good job of playing light-footed with these moments of non-heroic behaviour. Bench Life is clear in its comic intent, which is established right during the opening stretch where we have our protagonist Balu (Vaibhav Reddy) desperately field his position amidst a sea of colleagues who all want the bench life for their own reasons. There are also the usual tropes associated with young corporate lives — the never-ending hankering for a Goa trip, for example.

As we learn more about the characters, there are plenty of situations that naturally lend themselves to humour, like Vaibhav being compelled to act like a team leader for a brief period. The actors sell most of these farcical moments effortlessly. Manasa Sharma utilises her cast very well, right down to a veteran like Tulasi in a small but impactful role. While the writer duo take some liberties with the details around the workplace—How Balu gets away with his lax attitude doesn’t always come across as believable. However, in what’s one of the few shortcomings of the series, the show, in its attempt to always maintain a light-hearted tone, underperforms when it comes to making us root for some of its characters, Balu in particular.