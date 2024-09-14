'Bhale Unnade' movie review: An unusual hero, and a lost opportunity

A little before the interval mark in Bhale Unnade, Krishna, the female protagonist, attempts to reach out to Radha (yes, that’s our hero), creating every possible situation where they could reach a point of intimacy. It’s wonderful little stretch that’s funny, sweet, romantic and also poignant. In that one sequence, one could argue that the entire plot of the film is summed up. It dials up the tones, yet without resorting to histrionics. It’s a simple interplay between two people with differing desires, where things definitely cannot reach an easy resolution. Bhale Unnade, starring Raj Tarun and Manisha Kandkur in the lead roles, had great potential to be a quirky, light-hearted romantic comedy that nonetheless tackles a unique theme–the idea of masculinity, the role of a man in a relationship. However, writer-director Siva Sai Vardhan fails to utilise this potential, rather ending with up with a script that resorts to conventions and cliches by the end of it all.

The film tells the story of Radha (Raj Tarun), a professional saree draper who doesn’t fall into the conventional norms of a man. He cooks for his mother, He is more than happy drawing Rangoli on his house porch everyday, and he is not afraid of being mocked for being himself. In an amusing scene, a hilarious spoof of a hero-elevation moment, Radha approaches a bunch of thug-like men to retrieve his friend’s stolen purse, with powerful background music accompanying him. Within moments, he returns with a bruised face and briskly walks out of the restaurant, while the same music piece continues to play in the background.

Meanwhile, Krishna is refreshing in her candour and her longing for physical affections in love. She is instantly impressed by Radha’s cooking skills, and doesn’t shy away from flirting with him through hand-written notes.

The first half of Bhale Unnade is pleasantly familiar and old-school in its playout, with plenty of sweet and salty interactions between the two protagonists, who end up coming close to each other without realising. What’s also refreshing is the unapologetically liberal outlook of Krishna (Manisha Kandkur), who has a personality outside of her relationship with Radha (Raj Tarun).

During the intro song, we have a moment where Krishna slyly clicks a photograph of a lovey-dovey couple in a park. Krishna is also given a fantasy sequence where she dreams about getting intimate with her boyfriend. She is a young girl unashamed of her sexual desires, and so is the director.