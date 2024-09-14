'Kaalapatthar' movie review: Reflects deep human connections and honours the legacy of Dr Rajkumar

In a pivotal pre-climax scene of Kaalapatthar, a psychiatrist (played by Achyuth Kumar in a memorable cameo) shares a haunting parable with Shankara (Vikky Varun), a cook at the Border Security Force. He recounts the tale of Suresha and Ramesha, two friends who undertake a perilous trek and vow to complete it for each other.

The story takes a dark turn when Ramesha dies, and Suresha, determined to honour their vow, buries him in ice. However, Ramesha's body mysteriously returns each morning, illustrating a relentless cycle that underscores Suresha’s unbreakable bond with his friend. This parable serves as a powerful allegory, reflecting Shankara’s deep attachment to a statue in the film.

Sathya Prakash, the writer behind this captivating story, weaves a rich tapestry of inner metaphors in Kaalapatthar. Vikky Varun's directorial debut skilfully brings Prakash's narrative to life, capturing the essence of deep connections and exploring the complexities of fixation and emotional persistence that define the human experience.

The film opens with a nostalgic tone, echoing Dr Rajkumar's classic song, 'Idu Yaaru Bareda Katheyo'. This initial impression is reinforced through recurring musical motifs and evocative imagery of the protagonist interacting with old photographs of Rajkumar.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Mudalapura village, where each street carries symbolic names like 'Rajana Katte' and 'Sachin Beedi' and philosophical proverbs such as "Eesa beku, iddu jaisa beku" and "Kayakave Kailasa," which enrich the setting. These elements reflect a deep exploration of identity and legacy, offering a layered context for Shankara’s emotional journey.