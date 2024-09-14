'Kaalapatthar' movie review: Reflects deep human connections and honours the legacy of Dr Rajkumar

In a pivotal pre-climax scene of Kaalapatthar, a psychiatrist (played by Achyuth Kumar in a memorable cameo) shares a haunting parable with Shankara (Vikky Varun), a cook at the Border Security Force. He recounts the tale of Suresha and Ramesha, two friends who undertake a perilous trek and vow to complete it for each other.
The story takes a dark turn when Ramesha dies, and Suresha, determined to honour their vow, buries him in ice. However, Ramesha's body mysteriously returns each morning, illustrating a relentless cycle that underscores Suresha’s unbreakable bond with his friend. This parable serves as a powerful allegory, reflecting Shankara’s deep attachment to a statue in the film.
Sathya Prakash, the writer behind this captivating story, weaves a rich tapestry of inner metaphors in Kaalapatthar. Vikky Varun's directorial debut skilfully brings Prakash's narrative to life, capturing the essence of deep connections and exploring the complexities of fixation and emotional persistence that define the human experience.
The film opens with a nostalgic tone, echoing Dr Rajkumar's classic song, 'Idu Yaaru Bareda Katheyo'. This initial impression is reinforced through recurring musical motifs and evocative imagery of the protagonist interacting with old photographs of Rajkumar.
The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Mudalapura village, where each street carries symbolic names like 'Rajana Katte' and 'Sachin Beedi' and philosophical proverbs such as "Eesa beku, iddu jaisa beku" and "Kayakave Kailasa," which enrich the setting. These elements reflect a deep exploration of identity and legacy, offering a layered context for Shankara’s emotional journey.
Shankara’s transition from a cook at the BSF to being frontline in combating terrorists is marked by his bravery, earning him a grand tribute. His village decides to erect a statue in his honour, and senior figures, including Gowdru (Nagabharana), and the song 'Gorukana Gana' highlight the statue’s significance. Despite financial challenges, the villagers use the titular black stone, Kaalapatthar, for the statue. MLA Puttaraju (Rajesh Nataranga) unveils the statue, and through his friends on social media, the story behind the statue garners widespread acclaim.
However, amidst the celebrations, political tensions rise, and villagers express frustration over unmet needs like water supply. Shankara, on leave and spending time with family, village friends, and his lover Ganga (Dhanya Ramkumar), remains dedicated to addressing these issues, reflecting his ongoing commitment to his community.
As the film progresses, Shankara's focus becomes obsessively fixated on the statue. What was once a symbol of his valour, transforms into an extension of his very being. He develops an almost supernatural connection with it, feeling every shift in weather as though it directly impacts him. This obsession drives him to enlist his friend’s help in guarding the statue, preventing even the slightest intrusion, convinced that any harm to the statue reflects harm to himself. When a geologist suggests that water sources might be located near the statue, Shankara dismisses the advice, unable to escape the grip of his fixation.
This intense attachment and its consequences form the core of Kaalapatthar, exploring the boundary between honour and obsession and its impact on one's life. Vikky Varun’s directorial debut offers a thought-provoking commentary on contemporary obsessions—whether with people or possessions. His narrative choice is both daring and insightful, capturing the psychological depths of attachment with a nuanced approach.
Integrating Dr Rajkumar’s legacy through vintage photos and songs enhances the film's thematic resonance, illustrating how admirers elevate their idols to near-mythical status. Vikky, embodying Shankara, deviates from the conventional hero mould, fitting seamlessly into the film’s reflective tone, Dhanya Ramkumar has a more substantial role than just being Shankara's love interest. Composer Anoop Seelin’s varied soundtrack complements the narrative, imbuing it with patriotism and rural authenticity, while Sandeep Kumar’s cinematography vividly conveys the film’s emotional landscape.
Despite its strengths, the film encounters some hurdles, particularly in its portrayal of Shankara’s inner turmoil. The buildup to his obsession feels somewhat underdeveloped, missing an opportunity to heighten the dramatic tension. The poignant finale, featuring Shankara’s introspective session with a psychiatrist and his reverence for Dr Rajkumar, serves as a pivotal moment.
This film holds a special place for Dr Rajkumar’s admirers, as it intricately stitches his legacy into its rich, symbolic narrative, ensuring that he remains evergreen to his fans. On the one hand, Kaalapatthar explores whether Shankara will rediscover his purpose and return to his service, providing a reflective conclusion to his journey. On the other, it examines if a stone—symbolising lasting bonds—can genuinely mirror our inner soul, convey our deepest feelings, and forge an enduring attachment.
Kaalapatthar
Director: Vikky Varun
Cast: Vikky Varun, Dhanya Ramkumar, T S Nagabharana, Rajesh Nataranga, Basu Hiremath, Kanthraj Kaddipudi, and Sampath Maitreya
Rating : 3.5/5