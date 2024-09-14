'The Buckingham Murders' movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces the gloom in this meticulous drama-thriller

When we first meet Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders, she is sitting on a public bench, dead-faced under a grey England sky. Her stardom nowhere in the frame. There are blink-and-miss flashbacks, of a sunny day, of a young boy laughing while running over the green grass, of a ball hitting the bowling pins, of red and blue police car lights, of Kareena with the same shell-shocked expression she is wearing now. We jump inside a court hearing. A young man confesses to opening fire inside a restaurant. Says he was tired of being invisible, says he didn’t intend to shoot the child. Kareena is silent. She is in a corner of the frame when the judge sentences the boy guilty. It’s only when he is being escorted by the cops, that she charges at him and let’s out a long-held squeal.

Kareena plays Jaspreet Bhamra, a policewoman dealing with the grief of outliving her child. She takes a transfer to Buckinghamshire and is soon assigned to a case of a missing boy. She is hesitant at first but gives in on the insistence of her superior. The kid is soon found murdered. An investigation ensues to unravel the mystery, but it unveils more about the lives and troubles of immigrants in the UK. Secret liaisons start cropping up, faultlines of hatred float up to the surface. The murdered child was a Sikh, killed by a Muslim boy.

More than a thriller, The Buckingham Murders is a portrait of southeast Asians in a colonial country. Those who seek the modernity of life but not necessarily of thought. The film in its setting and mood can feel borrowed and patched up from international small-town thrillers. Jaspreet’s character takes its cue from Kate Winslet’s Marianne Sheehan from the HBO series Mare of Easttown (2021). I was reminded of Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River (2003) when the film got into the dynamics and the rifts inside a community. But there was something about Hansal Mehta’s assured direction that swept me into the narrative. The Buckingham Murders doesn’t feel like an Indian film but it certainly is for them.