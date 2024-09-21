'Karki' movie review: This thoughtful, heartfelt adaptation stays true to the original

A film by veteran filmmaker Pavithran, in his Kannada directorial debut, Karki draws inspiration from the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, skillfully adapting its themes to connect with the Kannada audience. The film takes on significant issues surrounding the caste system and the struggles faced by lower-class individuals, all while weaving in elements of love and humanity.

In the context of love and humanity, casteism is a topic that is not much discussed but its societal relevance is undeniable. However, it raises an intriguing question: can this film be appreciated on its own merits within the Kannada context, rather than merely as a derivative work?

The story revolves around Muthathi Muthuraj, affectionately known as Muthu (Jai Prakash). Hailing from a rural background and belonging to the lower class, Muthu embodies hope and ambition. He idolises Dr BR Ambedkar and dreams of earning a BA and an LLB, aspiring to become a voice for the marginalised. His journey takes a significant step forward when he secures a seat in law college and moves to the city.

As Muthu begins his legal studies, he encounters Jyothi Lakshmi, or Jo (Meenakshi), an upper-class girl who also joins the college. Unaware of their social differences, Jo helps Muthu learn English, fostering a budding friendship that deepens over time. She even invites him alone to her sister’s lavish wedding, which highlights her family’s wealth.

However, her father’s reaction to their friendship is not one of anger but rather a mix of fear and sadness for their safety, hinting at potential violence from his community. This nuanced portrayal underscores the complexities of societal pressures.