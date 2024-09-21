'Lubber Pandhu' movie review: This sports-drama bowls you over with all-round excellence

Which brings me to how well-written the women in this film are—particularly Gethu’s wife, Yashoda (Swaswika Vijay, whose performance I really liked). Her personality is defined by righteous anger, and yet, the film never caricaturises her for this. In fact, it humanises her through vulnerable moments, revealing the great love that lies within her (like when she gets irritated by her daughter for not standing up for Gethu). She’s more a mother to him than a wife (hence her name, Yashoda), and again, where most films could end up romanticising her for, the film walks a tight-rope between capturing her reality and canonising her for it.

It also doesn’t try to ‘cure’ her of the anger to make her a more ‘tolerant’ wife. And yet, there’s no doubt that the film sides with her. Look no further than the title credit and the interval block to see who the film supports: the title card comes just after Yashoda has ploughed a cricket pitch in anger. The film breaks for an interval just after Yashoda has thrown a death stare at Anbu.

It’s a film of great balance really, never allowing itself to get carried away by a singular emotion. Gethu’s daughter is in love with Anbu and tells him as much, but notice that she’s practical enough to tell him that love alone isn’t enough. A successful partnership demands much more.

If Lubber Pandhu got carried away with this, it could have easily vilified Gethu or turned his story into one of reformation—but again, it doesn’t. In fact, by showing a gentler side to him (even on the cricket pitch where he enjoys getting out at the end), the film proudly embraces its tenderness. In such good ways, the film often toys with you, and is all the better for its refusal to provide perfect solutions or resolutions.

This means that we are constantly waiting in anxious attachment with the film—and that’s exactly what every filmmaker seeks. We wait for Anbu to get his team. We wait for Anbu’s apology. We wait for Gethu to become useful to his family. We wait, of course, for their eventual reconciliation. Some of our waiting is rewarded, while some of it isn’t. The script is a bowler like Anbu, and we are the batter.