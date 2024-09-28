'Devara' movie review: Bland execution mars this ambitious spectacle

A coastal village that gets its name from all the bloodbath and brutality it has witnessed over many decades and generations. A reformed man who has possibly transcended mortality in pursuit of righteousness. These are some strong vignettes of a mythical tale, rooted in its larger-than-life elements. Koratala Siva sets up the foundation for a great spectacle this way, except his filmmaking style is barely in sync with the potential of his material, and that becomes the biggest undoing of Devara. The director clearly has the ambitions for an epic-scale narrative, but the writing doesn’t match what he is aiming for in the film. It’s these contrasting elements that let it down.

The writing in the latest Jr NTR starrer fails on multiple levels. Koratala Siva brings up an interesting conflict point where the protagonist Devara, initially shown as having a guilty conscience about how he is taking forward the legacy of his forefathers, eventually grows a moral backbone after a revelation and decides to take the right path, risking his own life. However, this plot point isn’t woven well enough in the post-interval portions. Siva also struggles to establish a universe with well-rounded characters, where each of them could add to the narrative in some way.

The characters played by Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh walk in and out of the narrative as if on a whim. Devara also reminds how integral a good antagonist figure remains to a great tale about heroism; Saif Ali Khan’s Bhairaa, despite the actor’s earnest performance, remains a generic bad guy. Besides adding to the glamour quotient, Janhvi Kapoor is also, strangely, used for comic relief. Her character has absolutely nothing to do with the central plot, even though it’s admittedly fun to see her obsess so hysterically about her beloved’s masculinity.

Jr NTR manages to give a distinct flair to Devara and Vara, the father-son duo who look similar but act different in every way possible. However, Vara’s character remains half-baked, with the director leaving us to figure out his true intentions only in the final act (a twist that does more harm than good).

More importantly, except for the hero-elevation moments, there isn’t any impactful visual styling in Devara. Outside of the action set pieces, the shot-taking is staggeringly dull. At one point, a character who dives into the sea in search of something miniscule is shocked to find a bunch of skeletons facing him.