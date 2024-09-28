'Hitler' movie review: This thriller is neither original nor engaging

The trailer for Hitler revealed that the protagonist, seemingly a good man, doubles as a masked vigilante. I expected this to serve as the foundation for an evolving storyline, introducing fresh twists throughout the runtime. Instead, the entire first half of the film is dedicated to setting the stage. At the interval—typically a moment meant to surprise the audience—the filmmakers simply reiterate what was already revealed in the trailer.

This supposed “twist” does little to shock, as it is a fact already established. The rest of the film becomes a drawn-out wait to learn the hero’s motivations—something the prologue already hints at, leaving little room for genuine intrigue or surprise.

In the first half of Hitler, we follow two parallel storylines. Minister Rajavelu’s black money, intended for election bribery, is stolen, and his men are murdered, prompting DC Shakthi to investigate the case. Simultaneously, Selva, who has recently moved to Chennai, embarks on a romance with Sarah after a less-than-charming meet-cute.

The romantic subplot between Selva and Sarah aims for a dreamy vibe, with Sarah being portrayed as smart and sensible, delivering lines like, “Nee oru aambala, nallavana epdi iruka mudium,” when Selva claims to be a good man.

Despite her supposed scepticism and caution, Sarah’s decision to love Selva feels impulsive and convenient. After just a few days of hesitation, she reciprocates his feelings simply because he volunteers for a social cause. Had the romance been given more emotional depth and logic, the extensive world-building in the first half might not have felt as monotonous.

As Hitler unravels its central mystery in the second half, the film takes a major hit on logical coherence, while predictability only adds to its list of shortcomings. For instance, during the investigation, CCTV footage clearly reveals one of the culprits (Vivek Prasanna), yet the police never made an effort to identify or track him. Instead, they blindly follow a suspect based solely on Shakthi’s hunch.