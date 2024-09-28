'Meiyazhagan' movie review: This conversation film swells with vulnerability and emotion

In one of many, many tender moments in Meiyazhagan, Arul (Arvind Swami) returns to his hometown as an adult and sees, no, feels the presence of an adult elephant walking behind him—an elephant he knew and loved as a teenager. In another film, you might expect him to approach the animal, exchange a few words, or perhaps even pet it. But, director Prem Kumar is as much about the unsaid as he is about the said. Here, he makes you see how Arul’s heart swells with the bittersweetness of nostalgia (“nellikaa saaptu thanni kudichaa madhri”), a quality we recognised and adored in Prem’s first film, 96, too. If he goes on to make another film that begins with a protagonist journeying home to savour old scenes and sounds, we could combine these all and call it the ‘nostalgia trilogy’.

Early in Meiyazhagan, Arul revisits Thanjavur, and as he contemplates the effects of time on places from his memory, the film—and Arul—take time to breathe. He seems introverted, not unlike Ram from 96. Where Ram is allowed to lead a quiet life, Arul isn’t, with an unnamed man (Karthi) refusing to leave him alone.

Like Ram, Arul cherishes his privacy, his moments of solitude. You see it in the small moments—ones you rarely see in mainstream cinema—as Arul gazes from a train, as Arul feels the wind on his face while cycling, as Arul lies under the night sky. These moments dictate the pace of the film and give it its heart and emotional weight.

Karthi’s character, let’s call him M, is the opposite: an extroverted man who respects no boundaries. And yet, M’s lack of judgment allows Arul to open up. It made me wonder: if we were never judged, would we still value privacy as much? M is a fascinating man, an ideal almost. He’s uncorrupted by time and society, lives in harmony with people and animals, and even values the inanimate. In a poignant moment, Arul confesses to deceit, yet M is unable to see the betrayal.

This raises deep questions in Arul and us: Is such a man even possible? Should we all aspire to be like him? Perhaps that’s why Arul’s reverence for M is almost spiritual: at one point, he carries M’s sandals, like a dutiful disciple. When M implores for Arul to come back home, Arul’s response, “Sathyama varen, saami” feels rather carefully constructed—especially that last word.