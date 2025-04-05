Home Town Movie Review: A coming-of-age story with some humour but little depth

On the surface, Home Town promises to be a slice-of-life series about a small town middle-class family, centering around a complex father-son relationship. The larger conflict of the show revolves around the father’s sacrifices, which does not take into account the son’s ambitions.

However, as each episode unravels, the focus remains on the antic-riddled experiences of Srikanth (Prajwal Yadma) and his two buddies Jaggu (Sai Ram) and Shastri (Anirudh). We barely get a glimpse into the lives of Srikanth’s family, which also comprises of a doting mother (Jhansi) and an obedient sister (Annie). The show feels far removed from reality in terms of how the characters respond to situations. One never fully gathers whether Srikanth’s father (Rajeev Kanakala) is willingly ignorant of his son’s follies, or not smart enough to see through his ploys. Outside of his saccharine ambitions of sending his son to the US for a better life, we never learn anything about him.

Director: Srikanth Reddy Malle

Cast: Prajwal Yadma, Rajeev Kanakala, Annie, Jhansi, Sai Ram, Anirudh

Streamer: AHA

Srikanth Reddy Malle, the writer-director of Home Town, also decides to keep the narrative ‘episodic,’ where each part explores a different theme. This robs the narrative of an emotional progression, and it is evident that the writers didn’t think through the decision. Episode 2 ends Srikanth’s sappy realisation about his father's sacrifices. However, when episode 3 begins, he goes back to berating his father for his worn-out scooter. Consequently, what we get is a surface-level drama where the primary characters remain in a strange limbo, never exploring the interpersonal dynamics of these familial relationships, and how they impact Srikanth’s coming-of-age journey.