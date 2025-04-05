LYF review: A decently engaging attempt weighed down by outdated ideas

SP Charan emerges as the film’s strongest asset. He brings warmth and gravitas to the role of Kishore, grounding the film with an authenticity that feels inherited from his legendary father, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His role anchors the film emotionally, making the father-son dynamic feel genuine. One wishes the film spent more time delving into their relationship instead of getting lost in unnecessary subplots. Sri Harsha, making his debut, is serviceable. While he is yet to acquire the screen presence of a seasoned actor, his portrayal of Siddharth as an ordinary boy learning to fight back adds a layer of believability to the film. It’s a relief to see a protagonist who doesn’t start off as an all-powerful force but instead grows into his strength.

The film’s biggest misstep lies in its misplaced attempts at humour. Praveen and Shakalaka Shankar, despite being seasoned comedians, fail to land a single memorable gag. Their forced humour feels out of sync with the film’s emotional depth. The film would have been far more gripping had it fully embraced its darker and serious side. Instead, the jarring shifts in tone make it hard to stay invested. Had they gone with a more emotionally compelling approach, the film’s theme would have stood out more.

On the technical front, Mani Sharma’s background score lends the film an old-school commercial charm, elevating several dramatic moments. His ability to use diverse instruments to create a vintage soundscape works well with the film’s themes. However, the songs don’t carry the same magic; the lyrics feel too simplistic, failing to leave a lasting impact. Shyam K Naidu’s cinematography is surprisingly lacklustre. Given the film’s philosophical ambitions and rich locations, the visuals deserved more thought. The framing often feels uninspired, and at times, you wish the camera spent more time on SP Charan, whose expressive face alone could have added more emotional depth.

On the brighter side, LYF takes its time before introducing action. There are no unnecessary fight sequences until the climax, a rarity in mainstream Telugu cinema. The film earns its final confrontation rather than forcing it. But by the time we reach the finale, the impact is somewhat lost. The predictable twists and an all-too-familiar resolution leave you with a sense of dissatisfaction.

Overall, LYF – Love Your Father is a well-intentioned film that doesn’t fully deliver on its promise. It has moments of genuine warmth, particularly in its depiction of the father-son bond, and flirts with interesting themes of death and fate. But it lacks the narrative conviction to tie everything together seamlessly. Mani Sharma’s music and SP Charan’s presence provide some redemption, but the film needed a more serious tone, sharper execution, and fewer outdated commercial detours. As it stands, it’s a decent one-time watch, but far from the emotional powerhouse it could have been.