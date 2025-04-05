Test Movie Review: A strangely hollow game

Interiority.

It’s a character’s private world, their unspoken thoughts, the bulk of what makes their personality, what gives them life. When there is interiority, you begin to understand a character—truly. Their thoughts, their motivations; you begin to get them in theory first, but slowly, you begin to sync with them. This isn’t necessarily about attachment—it’s about emotional union, even with those whose decisions you might never make or agree with. I fear Test, for all its ambition, for all its commentary on obsession, for all its felt performances, still struggles to generate this crucial interiority.

Perhaps that’s why Arjun, a fading superstar cricketer played by Siddharth, feels so unchanged, so incomprehensibly still—despite the storm around him. There’s a moment where he does something unthinkable, something deeply against his grain, and yet, the moment drifts past us. We don’t sit with his internal struggle, we don’t feel the weight of it. We don't quite see him shake under it.

And there’s often too much left to the imagination, I think. Like that moment when Meera Jasmine’s Padma rains several slaps on Arjun. We can fill in the blanks. Yes, it must suck to be practically a single parent. Yes, it must suck to deal with this impassive man. But as the scene unfolds—with all its movement, with Padma collapsing in near-exhaustion—I found myself strangely unmoved. Like these weren’t real people in a real moment. Like these were actors hitting their marks.

I get specific about these characters because the film is about them—Arjun and Padma, Sara and Kumudha. Three of them are driven by obsession. Two are possibly geniuses. Test is about the price of being extraordinary, the emotional toll it takes. It’s also about the disturbing contrast in how the state and society respond to two men who are both national assets.

And yet, for all its supposed balance, it’s the men who get the genius tags, and the women, the role of dependents. Padma’s sacrificed career gets a brief mention. Kumudha’s love for children is stated many times, almost never felt. The emotional range afforded to these women pales in comparison too. Despite less screen time, Padma comes across more human than Kumudha—a telling sign of how Nayanthara’s character is written and perceived. Kumudha is filtered through Sara’s exasperated lens. She’s framed as a nag, and her erratic responses to Sara left me as anxious about her as she is about him. Even her supposed devotion to her students—“Peththaa dhaan amma va irukkanumnu illa”—feels more like information handed over than something we absorb.