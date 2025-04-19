Sinners Movie Review: Rousing, layered and thoroughly entertaining

Music is an integral part of the film, even wonderfully interwoven with its core themes. The film begins with a narration of how throughout history and across cultures, some have the ability to heal people through music, and with their soulful songs, are able to tear down the veil between the past, present, and future, which often invites demonic entities. Towards the middle of the film, this idea is hammered home with a brilliant visual demonstration. We dreamily swivel through the juke joint as the place brims to the fill with soulful music, inebriation at its ecstatic high, and every foot tapping. And slowly, with hypnotic allure, Coogler shows us how art has the power to pull past, present, and future to a single point, like how a cyclone pulls together waves from different directions into its eye. This is perhaps the moment when Sinners etches itself an indelible mark in cinematic memory. While this is the most visually captivating moment of the film, Sinners has many such scenes that casually strut away from its central storyline to paint a larger picture and espouse grander themes and ideas. One such moment is when an old alcoholic musician named Delta Slim recounts the harrowing tale of his friend being lynched. As he finishes the story, and as he winces in pain at the resurgence of this bitter memory, he immediately swerves into a humming, and then into a Blues number. This, along with Slim’s earlier comment to Sammie about how their ancestors brought Blues from their home, pointing to their African roots, leaves a deep impact in us about the significance of Blues music to Black heritage and how it is born as a way to deal with pain.