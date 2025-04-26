Sarangapani Jathakam movie review: A laugh-a-minute riot where nothing is too sacred for chuckles

Such has been filmmakers’ obsession with big-budget spectacles in recent times that the arrival of Sarangapani Jathakam, a film with no lavish production values or wide-angle shots that rides entirely on its script and actors, feels like a refreshing change. Sometimes, a fad becomes so monotonous that the regular seems like a breath of fresh air, just by the virtue of not following the trend. Sarangapani Jathakam, albeit a mainstream film in its purest sense, is a rather bold venture when seen from a broader perspective—it’s a rare film that sticks to its old-school rules of comedy, consistently prioritises wit over visual dazzle, and accomplishes its goals.

Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Cast: Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, Roopa Kodavayur

Mohan Krishna Indraganti shows a sense of courage on the scripting level in other ways too. There are two long stretches in the first half where the resolution is consciously etched out in a visually similar form. In the hands of a less-experienced filmmaker, it could have come off as repetitive. But Mohana Krishna understands how to capture the ‘callback’ element of a repeated visual and comes up trumps. Similarly, a huge chunk of the second half unravels on a hotel terrace. If there was a more calculative team behind this script, many concerns would have arisen about the film getting visually stagnant. But the writer-director knows how to keep the momentum going, despite a confined backdrop. Fortunately, he has a great coterie of actors at his disposal, all of whom bring their best foot forward, taking the witty writing to another level of hilarity. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi make a great team, playing off each other with disarming charm. Once Harsha Chemudu, playing the underachieving friend Ramki, enters the chaotic picture, Sarangapani Jathakam hits its comedic peak. The dialogues are pacey and consistently accomplished in their wit.