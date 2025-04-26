Sumo Movie Review: Suffers from rudimentary storytelling and weak humour
Sumo(2 / 5)
Sumo is essentially a tale of brotherhood. In all its heart, it wants to tell the audience that true love can emerge from anywhere and create an impact that can change your entire life. At one point, a whole community comes together to help Ganesh AKA Tashiro, a Japanese sumo wrestler who has lost his intelligence after being washed ashore in Tamil Nadu. Even Shiva declares, "Kadaisila true love dhan jeikum," as he hugs Tashiro towards the end of the film. I was even surprised to see a few Japanese nationals in the theatre to encourage the film and Tashiro as well. These moments are meant to tug at your heartstrings, but the ideas are hollow so they never channel into your heart. With its simplicity, Sumo and its characters could have forged a core memory with what could have been a heartwarming story. However, it chooses to be drab, apathetic, and unfunny.
Director: SP Hosimin
Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, Sathish
Right off the start, Tashiro, even before his identity is confirmed, is called a manitha thimingalam (a human whale) by Jack (VTV Ganesh). Throughout the film, he is subjected to body-shaming descriptions like 'gundu payyan', 'Kutty yaana' among other terms that are so casually thrown at him under the garb of 'love'. He is called a lucky person who instantly improves everyone's lives, but the film, unlike its characters, never treats him respectfully. Upon first inspection by a doctor, Tashiro is diagnosed to have the mental age of a one-and-a-half-year-old child, but for the makers, it looks like he is a mere 'saapaattu raman' who is constantly mesmerised by food and is often seen hanging around Shiva with a lollipop. For them, until they discover Tashiro's real identity, he is nothing but a caricature. The story revolves around Shiva's discovery of Tashiro's identity as a sumo wrestling champion and their efforts to make him win in the upcoming tournament. However, it slippery slopes its way in the screenplay, dialogues and everything that could salvage a decent entertainer.
The longevity of Shiva's distinct career is established by how self-aware the comedian-actor is. All of the films that play to his strengths have emerged as a crowd favourite. He thrives on parody—of heroism, and commercial film stereotypes. However, director SP Hosimin's portrayal of Shiva, as an action hero with emotionally charged scenes feels like parody. Take for instance his first introductory shot surfing in the sea. A close-up shot of his feet comes first, then he flips the surfboard... you get the point. It's safe to say that none of these filmmaking styles work in favour of the film. The sub-plots involving Yogi Babu's character wooing Kani (Priya Anand in an insignificant role) through his antics and Anbu (Sathish) investigating Jack in the police station, remove any little interest the audience has in the film. A politician who breaks into a song every time a media person asks him a question; Yogi Babu pines for Kani through songs on 'TikTalk'. It almost feels like the film masks its inability to craft a good story by sending in an influx of music and sounds—which are in superabundance—filling every possible breathing space available. From lightning effects, melodramatic moments, random song numbers and one-note villains from other countries, Sumo has it all, but they are all over the place. The sequence featuring sumo wrestlers and their championships is supposed to rouse us with emotions. But you remain emotionally distant.
The film's failure to resonate with audiences could be attributed to its datedness as Sumo was scheduled to be released almost five years ago. However, even as our tastes and sensibilities evolve over time, we still crave certain fundamental things like emotional connection and entertainment. In a sumo wrestling fight between rudimentary storytelling and weak humour, both end up pushing each other out of the ring.