Sumo Movie Review: Suffers from rudimentary storytelling and weak humour



The longevity of Shiva's distinct career is established by how self-aware the comedian-actor is. All of the films that play to his strengths have emerged as a crowd favourite. He thrives on parody—of heroism, and commercial film stereotypes. However, director SP Hosimin's portrayal of Shiva, as an action hero with emotionally charged scenes feels like parody. Take for instance his first introductory shot surfing in the sea. A close-up shot of his feet comes first, then he flips the surfboard... you get the point. It's safe to say that none of these filmmaking styles work in favour of the film. The sub-plots involving Yogi Babu's character wooing Kani (Priya Anand in an insignificant role) through his antics and Anbu (Sathish) investigating Jack in the police station, remove any little interest the audience has in the film. A politician who breaks into a song every time a media person asks him a question; Yogi Babu pines for Kani through songs on 'TikTalk'. It almost feels like the film masks its inability to craft a good story by sending in an influx of music and sounds—which are in superabundance—filling every possible breathing space available. From lightning effects, melodramatic moments, random song numbers and one-note villains from other countries, Sumo has it all, but they are all over the place. The sequence featuring sumo wrestlers and their championships is supposed to rouse us with emotions. But you remain emotionally distant.



The film's failure to resonate with audiences could be attributed to its datedness as Sumo was scheduled to be released almost five years ago. However, even as our tastes and sensibilities evolve over time, we still crave certain fundamental things like emotional connection and entertainment. In a sumo wrestling fight between rudimentary storytelling and weak humour, both end up pushing each other out of the ring.