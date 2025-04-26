Vallamai Movie Review: Callous treatment squanders a sensitive storyline

Vallamai showed signs of a good slow-burn social commentary when Boomika (Dhivadarshini), a victim of sexual assault, says, "It is not going to be different anywhere else, there will still be humans there." and shoots down her father's idea of leaving for another town to be safe and away from her trauma. Instead, she wants to face the situation boldly. But it turns out disappointing as we discover that the makers don’t seem to understand that they are handling a strong subject.



Sensitivity is one of the most important aspects in a film handling subjects like sexual assault. And Vallamai doesn't disappoint in that regard. However, it feels like the makers needed more confidence in their own story and the strong themes it handles. Vallamai begins with a drone shot extending for a long time before introducing us to Saravanan (Premgi) and his daughter Boomika (Dhivadarshini), who are visibly flustered by the expanse and populace of Chennai. They are in the city to leave behind their past misfortunes, including the demise of Saravanan's wife. Tragedy strikes again when Boomika is sexually assaulted. The father-daughter duo vow vengeance after failing to rouse the police into action. Whether they succeed in their revenge forms the central storyline of Vallamai.



The film's biggest problem is the soullessness of its narrative. Actors enter and exit scenes in a film that is supposed to be emotionally moving. Premgi does a great job of resisting his usual goofy on-screen persona. However, his Saravanan doesn't react sufficiently to the injustice his daughter has suffered. His mostly wooden expressions, while helping avoid his comedic instincts, pull down scenes where he should have emoted more. Some scenes are well-performed and leave a mark—I would have loved to see more of them. As a welcome departure, there's no over-the-top reaction from Saravanan when he learns of the crime. He listens, assuring Boomika that he will be with her through it all. To avoid demoralising his child, he sheds his repressed tears only after she goes to sleep. It becomes difficult to accept the coexistence of some brilliantly written scenes and others that feel completely disconnected.