Ayyana Mane Series Review: A brooding thriller with the familiarity of TV soaps

A haunted house, a newlywed bride, and secrets that whisper through the walls—Ayyana Mane plays like a page straight out of a folklore that is stitched into a sleek six-episode mystery. Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, this brooding thriller walks a delicate tightrope between the familiar comforts of television and the creative liberties of streaming.

Set in the lush, rain-washed 90s of Chikkamagaluru, Ayyana Mane begins with a hopeful newly-married woman Jaaji (Kushee Ravi) who steps into her husband Dushyantha’s (Akshay Nayak) ancestral home—an almost too-quiet place shadowed by grief. Moments later, her father-in-law dies, and from that point on, the house seems to simmer with unease. Each creak in the floorboard and each sideways glance hints at something darker. It is at this point that another chilling discovery emerges—a trail of daughter-in-law deaths, stretching through generations.

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Manashi Sudhir, Hitha Chandrashekar, Anirudh Acharya, Akshay Nayak, and Ramesh Indira

Director: Ramesh Indira

Streaming on: Zee5

The story unfolds in approximately 20 minute episodes, designed to hook viewers and not linger—a structural win. Each episode leaves you hanging just enough to hit the next episode button, and it is here that the show quietly flexes its format—a web series that chooses restraint over indulgence, rarely straying into filler or loud melodrama.