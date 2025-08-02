Kothalavadi Movie Review: A rural fable burdened by its subplots

At the centre of this story is Mohana (Pruthvi Ambaar), a daily wage worker and orphan whose dreams of building a modest life with Anganwadi teacher Manji (Kavya Shaiva) are pulled into the whirlpool of illegal sand mining. Mohana is not a traditional hero; he’s someone who stumbles into heroism reluctantly, his fists following his failure to find answers. Pruthvi, in his first action-heavy role, handles the physicality well, but it’s in his quieter scenes — especially those tinged with helplessness — that he truly pulls it off. Otherwise, his fights sometimes become overly dramatic.