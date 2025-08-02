Housemates Movie Review: A zany horror that mostly delivers the goods

Unless it's a star vehicle, it is quite the daunting task to keep the audience engrossed with a clichéd first half. Even if a decent or brilliant second half follows, more often than not, the damage is already done. However, debut director Rajavel, despite hitting us with one cliché in the initial scenes, somehow convinces us that our patience would be rewarded with something wacky. And in Darshan's Housemates, the clichés do not act as fun-sponges, and the ideas introduced are amusing.



Housemates begin with Darshan's Karthik, who is anxious to register a house in his name to convince his girlfriend Anu's (Aarsha Baiju) father for their wedding. Though Anu's father is reluctant to marry off his daughter to Karthik, they tie the knot eventually. As soon as Karthik realises the middle-class dream of getting married and owning a house, Anu senses something is off. Living all his life in a rented house, owning a haunted place might not have been on Karthik's bucket list, and Housemates is about how this couple tackle the conundrum, and react and respond when they discover they were tilting at windmills.



Rajavel, who worked as a writer in the Demonte Colony franchise, impresses with his directorial debut by taking a calculated risk in the first 30 minutes of the film. Every single thing feels familiar; be it the TV automatically turning on, the creaking of the door, flapping curtains, and the clattering of cupboards. Just when we feel the writing to be ordinary, Rajavel compensates with a smart pre-interval block. And from here, Housemates singularly focuses on the predicament we are introduced to at the interval.



Darshan and Aarsha fit the bill of the lead characters. The other lead characters, played by the fantastic Kaali Venkat and Vinothini Vaidhyanathan, are good team players. With Darshan, Aarsha and Dheena pulling off the lighter scenes, Kaali and Vinothini shine in the emotionally charged parts.