Vritta Movie Review: A survival thriller with no exit

“Until you leave fear, fear won’t leave you.” It isn’t just a line—it’s the noose tightening around Siddharth’s (Mahir Muhiyuddin) existence. Vritta doesn’t begin with a bang. It begins with a tremble. A boy, alone. Shivering. Then cut to a man, older but no less lost—Siddharth. A son his father resents, a man his mother still tries to save with silence. He has a past, but the film doesn’t stop to explain it.