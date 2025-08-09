Freakier Friday Movie Review: Jamie Lee Curtis serves up magic once again in a vanilla sequel

Full credit to Nisha for erasing Asian stereotypes, and Freakier Friday feels like a deliberate attempt at rekindling magic once again, this time with a four-way body swap. Jamie Lee Curtis charms her way into our hearts by wearing baffling costumes one moment, and instantly channeling her eccentricities in another. She holds the entire magic show of the sequel in her hands. As she fits into Lily's behavioural patterns, she delivers lines that are aimed at offending millennials, boomers, Gen-X, and cheekily herself as well. The lines are either brilliantly tailored for her or it is just good ol' Jamie delivering the goods. At one point, much like the original, she calls herself a "birkin bag that's been left to rot" and in another, she calls Facebook a "database for old people". The self-inflicted body jokes continue, but they are so well-mannered and goody-goody that by the time you process it, another crackling comedy lights up the screen.



Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons act and play like adults whilst also portraying teenagers with such intensity that it's hard to ignore their real ages. But unlike Julia, Sophia struggles to bring out her immigrant emotions, and the writing doesn't give her the space to do it either. It is only through Eric that we learn about Sophia's trauma and the feeling of never having a complete home. Aimed as a full-fledged comedy, Freakier Friday disappointingly doesn't give the space to explore these complex feelings. Leave aside hormones, what does it feel like to raise a child who mirrors you? Someone who is a million times more over-exposed than you are, and has a constant need to stay abreast of trends to beat bullies. A Mean Girl star like Lohan will know best, but the film never enters these territories. It stays blissfully carefree from these chains to focus on the crumbling family and saving Anna's marriage.



Lohan gets a comeback to theatres after a string of Netflix romcoms in a role that didn't reaffirm her versatility, and this could be that fresh start. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Ella, unfortunately, loses the sheen of her performance in a role that's hollow and gullible, and Jake's (Chad Michael Murray) entry is simply a last-ditch attempt that goes nowhere.



