Bicchugatthiya Bantanna Ballirena Movie Review: A drumbeat of rage and unyielding dignity

Set in 1947 amidst the lush yet unforgiving hills, Cheluvaraj Gowda plays Kaala, the reluctant heir to his father’s unfulfilled dream of owning land. His father (Basuma Kodagu) yearned for a small piece of land, a symbol of dignity and belonging. When that dream died with him, the weight fell on Kaala’s shoulders, along with the responsibility for his sister (Punya Kotyan) and his right to a name. Every request he makes to the landlord (Shylesh Kengeri) for land is met with indifference, and the landlord’s son (Yashas B) treats his pleas with contempt. When he says, “You want a field? Do you even have buffaloes to till it?” the words cut deeper than any whip.