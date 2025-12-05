Dhurandhar Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s spy/gangster drama crackles, ignites but never takes off

After the Kandahar and Parliament embarrassments, country’s secret service chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) is prepping. There is a mention of a “radical” operation called ‘Dhurandhar’ to infiltrate the mafia gangs in Pakistan and in the process hit an important link in the neighbouring country’s terror network. The old, “ghar mein ghus ke maarenge (We will hit them in their homes)”, routine. Our man in Pakistan is code-named Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer). He is posing as a Baloch to get into the gang and the good books of Rehman Dakait (Akhshaye Khanna), the local strongman of Lyari. It’s a crucial locality and winning over it means ruling over Karachi and ultimately the whole of Pakistan. There are other pieces too on this chessboard of power. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a bad cop with a past enmity with Rehman. There is also ISI chief Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), who is procuring weapons from Rehman to execute terror attacks in India and the skittish sitting MLA of Lyari Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who once patronized Rehman but is now getting wary of his increasing power. In all of this, Ranveer’s Hamza is the Trojan horse, playing these characters against each other to dismantle the whole kingdom.