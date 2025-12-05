Angammal Movie Review: A poetic masala tale of chaos, choice, and conformity

Angammal (Geetha Kailasam) is a maverick matriarch who lives life on her own terms. She rides around her dusty old village on her rickety moped, delivering milk to all the villagers. She has a set of friends who sit around and make fun of people walking by. She dotes on her granddaughter, but wags her acerbic tongue at her daughter-in-law. She doesn’t show outward emotions to her wayward elder son, Sudalai (Bharani), and pours all of it on her second son, Pavalam (Saran Sakthi), who is a doctor. Basically, she has stopped mothering her firstborn, but never allowed the second son to wean off. This is wonderfully reflected in the way she asks Sudalai if Pavalam is angry with her, even though it’s been ages since she even had a decent conversation with the former. The irony isn’t missed by Sudalai, who is a silent spectator to all that unfolds in front of him. But one fine day, when Angammal is forced to live life on someone else’s terms, all hell breaks loose.