Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: More than a mere puzzle box

The actual puzzle of the crime is the least interesting part of the film. A pastor is dead; his congregation and, most of all, the newly appointed assistant pastor, are under heavy suspicion. He dies on Good Friday, and no points for guessing the twist that happens on Easter Sunday. The devil symbolism connected to the murder weapon; shadows casting over the empty space where a cross used to be; the treasure (which may have motivated the murder) being referred to as “Eve’s apple.” Rian Johnson runs wild with his biblical parallels, criss-crossing the screenplay like a figure skater on ice, with as many references as the story would allow. However, with both the murder mystery aspect of the story and its thematic explorations, there are two levels. One works as a playful and obvious touch while the other works on a richer, subliminal level. And the director gives us clear cues on which one of these is to be taken seriously. He does so by redirecting our focus with his sharp, meta dialogues. We keep hearing variations of “Give us the answers soon,” and “Isn’t it all about how the murder is done?” By immediately acknowledging the “end goal” of the story through lines delivered by anxious, impatient characters, the director tells us not to seek the obvious. And so, we stop treating the film like a puzzle, to solve it and rush to the end, and allow the story to unravel like a reverse origami, the more it unravels, the clearer the shape becomes.