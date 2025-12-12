Akhanda 2 Movie Review: Boyapati Srinu’s spectacle loses steam amid a chaotic, illogical narrative

The film opens by revisiting a moment from the original Akhanda, where the Aghora promises little Janani that he will return whenever she is in danger. That thread is meant to act as the emotional backbone of the story, but the film barely allows that sentiment to breathe before launching into a geopolitical revenge drama. A Chinese General, furious after losing his son in the Galwan clash, allies with a strategist who believes an entire nation can collapse if its faith is shaken. Together, with the help of an ambitious Indian minister, they unleash a bio-virus into the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh Mela. It is a premise with inherent dramatic weight, but the narrative treats it merely as a stepping stone to the next mass elevation, never pausing to explore the human stakes or national panic that such a plot naturally demands.