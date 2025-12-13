The Devil Movie Review: Darshan in dual avatars drives and divides The Devil

The film tightens its grip when the jugalbandi begins: two identical men, two mismatched destinies. One is shaped by power; the other, by longing. One wants to die like a king; the other simply seeks to live with dignity. The philosophical thread emerges through Nambiar’s reflections—how even Dhrutarashtra recognised his Duryodhana, yet here, no one knows who is the heir, who is the threat, and who is the pawn. The second half is the sharpest part, with tension rising each time the film blurs its lines: Is Krishna acting as Dhanush, or becoming him or vice versa? How the film unveils its real Devil becomes the crux of the story.