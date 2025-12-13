Peotu review: Lost in the grip of alcohol
Peotu(2 / 5)
Karthik Rajan’s Peotu aims to explore the real consequences of heartbreak and addiction, but ends up circling around alcohol rather than telling a cohesive story. The term Peotu, which refers to people who drift aimlessly through life, perfectly describes the main character, Peter (Likith MN). The film opens with a happy family, showing Peter’s thoughtfulness. He even asks his wife (Ashwini Chavare) what she wants for her birthday. The early moments are tender and hint at a promising story.
Cast: Likith MN, Ashwini Chavare, Manjula Reddy, Ganesh DS and
Jayanth Shivaji
Director: Karthik Rajan
Tragedy strikes when Peter’s wife disappears, leaving a note that shatters him. It reads, “I am with the person I love. Don’t search for me.” From this point, the film charts his descent into despair and alcohol. Likith MN fully commits to the role. He grows a beard, appears unkempt, and even dons women’s clothing at one point. His performance is dedicated, but the film’s focus on repeated drinking sequences overshadows the emotional story.
The narrative cycles repeatedly through alcohol, wandering, and self-destruction. Peter roams the streets, sells his belongings, collapses, and returns to drinking. Scenes that should deepen the emotional arc, such as his brief encounter with his wife or his attachment to the thali tied to her, fail to deliver impact. The plot emphasises the pull of alcohol more than the struggle to rebuild life or the process of de-addiction. His attempts to regain normalcy, including opening a tea stall and spending time with friends, never feel significant or believable.
Even the 100-day alcohol de-addiction sequence, which could have offered hope and closure, feels rushed and almost incidental. The film spends far more time showing Peter’s drinking, his erratic behaviour, and the chaos caused by addiction than exploring recovery or redemption. While the intention to highlight betrayal, addiction, and the human cost of alcohol is clear, the storytelling fails to deliver a meaningful journey.
Peotu is about the destructiveness of alcohol more than anything else. It reflects familiar tales of addiction and the struggle to reclaim oneself, but the story offers little insight or resolution beyond the final scene. The lesson arrives late, like a note of thanks rather than a reflection on the human cost of alcohol and heartbreak. The lead actor’s effort is commendable, but the film’s structure and excessive focus on drinking make it difficult to engage with the narrative.