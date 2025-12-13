Peotu review: Lost in the grip of alcohol

Director: Karthik Rajan



Tragedy strikes when Peter’s wife disappears, leaving a note that shatters him. It reads, “I am with the person I love. Don’t search for me.” From this point, the film charts his descent into despair and alcohol. Likith MN fully commits to the role. He grows a beard, appears unkempt, and even dons women’s clothing at one point. His performance is dedicated, but the film’s focus on repeated drinking sequences overshadows the emotional story.



The narrative cycles repeatedly through alcohol, wandering, and self-destruction. Peter roams the streets, sells his belongings, collapses, and returns to drinking. Scenes that should deepen the emotional arc, such as his brief encounter with his wife or his attachment to the thali tied to her, fail to deliver impact. The plot emphasises the pull of alcohol more than the struggle to rebuild life or the process of de-addiction. His attempts to regain normalcy, including opening a tea stall and spending time with friends, never feel significant or believable.



