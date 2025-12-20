Kombuseevi Movie Review: Sharp intention, blunt execution

There is no explanation why the first half ends where it does, except for Ponram wanting to rebrand himself as an action director. This incident's impact doesn't last beyond one courtroom scene, a few chuckles, and a Vijayakant reference. What Ponram has remained faithful to is his inherent need to give a lighter finish to a serious scene. This mostly works due to Sarathkumar and Shanmuga Pandian doing a decent, if not impeccable, job. Another writing joy comes in the form of the veteran actor with a score of actioners under his belt and the newcomer who has the trappings to become an action star, making light of their destructive acts. Rokkapuli, for instance, in a scene, enters the charred police station he has set fire to, looks around, and appreciates himself, saying, "Paravala nalla erichirukkomla." If not for such moments, the film would have been hard to sit through. The second half wades into an elaborate comedy sequence, which was mildly enjoyable but served no purpose, since we are suddenly thrown into the climactic proceedings. Despite laughing at the jokes, one can't help but think if the lead characters, especially in the last half hour, could have done something beneficial to their villagers or even to themselves! After a point, we grow restless, waiting for the film to end.