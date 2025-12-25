45 Movie Review: An intense meditation on karma, devotion, and life’s fragility
45(4 / 5)
Composer Arjun Janya takes on directing for the first time with this multi-starrer. The trailer suggested a confident rhythm, and the film confirms it. Arjun Janya's experience in layering sound translates into a cinematic rhythm that feels meditative, immersive, and unique. With Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty leading the cast, 45 is clearly a fantasy, and yet, it examines human mortality and the soul's journey through the Garuda Purana, karma, and how ordinary life collides with cosmic justice.
Vinay (Raj B Shetty), software engineer in his late 20s living with his mother (Manasi Sudhir), leads a simple life with tender dreams: marriage, a cosy home, and quiet days. A minor accident, hitting a dog named Rosie, sets off events that blur life and death. The film begins with a bad dream, or perhaps something more, letting unease settle in and Vinay’s confusion guides the audience. This quiet moment sparks the forty-five-day countdown. Arjun Janya approaches these questions thoughtfully. He constructs a fantasy world that gradually reveals its rules. Destiny is not treated as a dramatic twist but as a system unfolding in its own time, inviting the audience to observe and reflect. His fantasy is rooted in clear mythology. Death is a process, not chaos. Vinay’s soul is pulled through a purgatory-like state, moving from life in the body to the moment he stands before Yama, guided by Rayappa (Upendra). The visuals never feel like mere spectacle. They carry the weight of consequences, love, and loyalty. Rayappa’s line, “That is not just a dog. That is my mother,” becomes an emotional anchor, redefining devotion in a single sentence.
Direction: Arjun Janya
Cast: Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Kausthuba Mani, Rajendran, Pramod Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir
While the first half builds tension, the second half significantly shifts with Shivappa’s (Shivarajkumar) arrival. He reshapes the film’s rhythm. His multiple avatars arrive with controlled energy, each marked by Shiva Tandava, making the final forty-five minutes a treat for fans. The narrative willingly opens up to accommodate his presence. Arjun Janya’s technical skill shines through. VFX dominates the Garuda Purana sequences, Shivappa–Rayappa confrontations, and high-energy chase scenes. Managing this scale in a debut is impressive. The fantasy elements blend seamlessly with the story, and the screenplay ensures the mythology remains relevant.
The casting is intentional. Shivarajkumar’s role as Shivappa is subtle yet powerful, and his Rudra avatar is visually stunning. Upendra as Rayappa is complex, showing violence in devotion rather than ambition. Raj B Shetty as Vinay balances these larger-than-life figures, carrying the philosophical weight of the story. Shivarajkumar commands the screen with multiple avatars. Upendra adds intrigue. Raj B Shetty’s innocence makes his struggles relatable. Their chemistry, a mix of tension and gentle humor, keeps the story engaging.
On the other hand, the supporting roles suffer from minor inconsistencies. Pramod Shetty and Motta Rajendran occasionally falter, while Kaustubh Mani, Jafer Sadiq, and Manasi Sudhir provide solid support. The lack of songs does not hinder the narrative. Arjun Janya’s background score drives emotion, tension, and reflection. Cinematography by Satya Hegde is striking, enhancing both chase scenes and tender moments. 45 meditates on fear, death, and love. Vinay’s life centers around five fears: job, friendship, love, family, and death. Four can be faced. The fifth is absolute. His mother occupies the emotional center, her well-being rippling across the universe. Through Rayappa, the film explores human devotion. What is madness, and what is extreme love? If Rayappa loved humans as much as he loved the dog, would punishment still seem harsh, or would the world feel fairer? The film creeps into our subconsciousness rather than shouting its themes at us. Vinay’s countdown of forty-five days becomes a philosophical exploration of karma. Parallel worlds exist beside ours, detailed and intricate, with gods as witnesses, sometimes harsh and sometimes silent.
45 is a devotional fantasy and a commercial film, but it is also a philosophical exploration, reflecting on mortality and celebrating cinematic imagination. Arjun Janya, drawing on years of musical experience, delivers a rare visual and emotional experience. The film invites us to rethink the impact of small mistakes, the ripple of devotion, and the ticking of time that separates life from death. In its final moments, 45 offers its most powerful thought: Life and death are not opposites. They are separated by a small space. That space is our life.
The film encourages us to think about its themes. It allows viewers to feel the pulse of karma and shows how music, myth, and careful direction come together to create an unforgettable fantasy. A parallel world runs beside ours, unseen, detailed, and waiting. 45 transforms a road accident into a philosophical journey, reminding us that karma is imminent. Sometimes, it stands right beside us, quietly counting our days.