45 Movie Review: An intense meditation on karma, devotion, and life’s fragility

On the other hand, the supporting roles suffer from minor inconsistencies. Pramod Shetty and Motta Rajendran occasionally falter, while Kaustubh Mani, Jafer Sadiq, and Manasi Sudhir provide solid support. The lack of songs does not hinder the narrative. Arjun Janya’s background score drives emotion, tension, and reflection. Cinematography by Satya Hegde is striking, enhancing both chase scenes and tender moments. 45 meditates on fear, death, and love. Vinay’s life centers around five fears: job, friendship, love, family, and death. Four can be faced. The fifth is absolute. His mother occupies the emotional center, her well-being rippling across the universe. Through Rayappa, the film explores human devotion. What is madness, and what is extreme love? If Rayappa loved humans as much as he loved the dog, would punishment still seem harsh, or would the world feel fairer? The film creeps into our subconsciousness rather than shouting its themes at us. Vinay’s countdown of forty-five days becomes a philosophical exploration of karma. Parallel worlds exist beside ours, detailed and intricate, with gods as witnesses, sometimes harsh and sometimes silent.