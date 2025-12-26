Anaconda Reboot Movie Review: This creature-feature is middling on multiple levels

Anaconda Reboot has been made in picture-in-a-picture format or meta. This meta is a conscious choice of the makers. There are some unintended metas in this film, which, upon realisation, are unintentionally funny. Whenever Doug comes up with a screenplay idea, he sits with his laptop in a symmetrical shot. What comes out after that writing session? Something he easily replaces that requires less cajoling. Given how one scene moves to another incoherently, chances are high that the story writing and discussion sessions of the four leads of the film are inspired by the brainstorming sessions of the creators of the reboot. It is quite possible that the randomness in jumping from one theme to another and one tone to another did not deter the makers from proceeding with the film, as a semblance of this attitude is visible in the ever-excited Doug.