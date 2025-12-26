Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com is a derivative drag

Ray gets on Rumi’s, and the viewer’s, nerves from the get-go. The duo is travelling to Croatia for a ‘Yacht week’ and to not offend the genre gods of rom-com, Ray will get the seat next to Rumi on the flight. They will also have to share the last available cabin on a yacht. You get the gist. Ray’s dating strategy seems to be annoying a girl to the maximum limit, so that anything remotely pleasant he does afterward can be hailed as a he-is-a-good-guy-afterall cutesy gesture. But, as it always happens, two songs down and Rumi and Ray have fallen in love. Rumi, however, urges to call it quits since she can’t move with Ray to the US and in the process abandon her ex-Army officer father (Jackie Shroff), who is too attached to his motherland. Ray, who can’t wrap his head around no as an answer, thus lands in India to woo her back.