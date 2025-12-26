Sarvam Maya Movie Review: A comforting tale of finding closure

Such effervescent roles are tricky, often bordering on caricature, but Riya confidently puts her best foot forward, infusing remarkable life into the film with her ‘lifeless’ character. Her buoyant performance finds perfect balance in Nivin, who seems to have rediscovered his mojo while operating firmly within his comfort zone. One of the film’s most delightful moments is when he delivers an expression that screams “Angane varan vazhi ilalo” long before the dialogue is spelled out explicitly, underlining that when an actor is this good, words become redundant. Another hilarious moment of his naivety is when he attempts to console someone by casually asking, “Bun-um chaarum kazhikunnille?”, referring to a Vada Pav. Yet, beneath all the humour, Nivin shows commendable restraint in the emotional passages, particularly while dealing with Prabha’s unresolved trauma surrounding his mother’s sudden death and the rift it creates with his father..